Taste of Iceland Cultural Festival Arrives in NYC in May

Taste of Iceland 2023, organized by Inspired by Iceland, arrives in New York, N.Y., Wednesday, May 10 - Saturday, May 13. The four-day cultural festival celebrates the land of fire and ice with more than a dozen events at venues across the city that showcase the best of Icelandic culture, including food and beverage, music, literature, film, art, wellness, and more.

Taste of Iceland celebrates and shares the traditions and culture of Iceland with the people of North America. In partnership with local businesses and Taste of Iceland's official partners, featured events will be hosted at Coarse NYC, Bogart House, Pianos, Scandinavia House, The Tippler, Regal Union Square, and The Singing Fish Circus pop-up venue in Brooklyn.

Most events are free and open to the public, event tickets are required, and guests are encouraged to arrive promptly to guarantee entry. Tickets are available on the Taste of Iceland website. Reservations are required for the prix-fixe Icelandic dinner at Coarse.

FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Daily May 10-13

Icelandic Menu at Coarse NYC: May 10-12 starting at 7 PM, Coarse NYC's Head Chef Vincent Chirico, in collaboration with Blue Lagoon Iceland Head Chef Arnar Páll Sigrúnarson, will prepare a pop-up menu inspired by Icelandic flavors and ingredients such as seafood, lamb, and skyr. Reservations are available on the Taste of Iceland Website.

Wheel of Prizes Presented by Icelandair: May 11-13 at various events, participants will have the opportunity to win various prizes, including a trip for two to Iceland! Click here for more information. May 11, 7 PM at Pianos, before Reykjavik Presents: Iceland Airwaves off Venue May 12, 5 PM at The Tippler, before Icelandic Cocktail Class with Reyka Vodka



Singing Fish Circus Art and Literature Festival: May 12-13, in Brooklyn, experience a festival of music, books, art, performances, and poetry, bringing a taste of Reykjavík's vibrant art scene to Brooklyn. Click here for more information. Highlights include: Opening reception on Friday at 5 PM, followed by a live concert. The exhibition is open to the public on May 13 from 1 PM to 10:30 PM, showcasing artwork from established and emerging Icelandic artists as part of an art chest exhibition that will embark on a two-year world tour. Icelandic musicians will play live sessions during the day. Starting at 7:30 PM Saturday, Icelandic publishing house Tunglið forlag will host a "Moon Night," featuring a limited run of new books from Icelandic authors, songs, and poetry - all lit by the pale light of the moon.



Thursday, May 11

Secrets of the Sprakkar with Eliza Reid, First Lady of Iceland: Join Eliza Reid, the First Lady of Iceland and co-founder of the Iceland Writers Retreat, as she discusses her critically acclaimed book, Secrets of the Sprakkar: Iceland's Extraordinary Women and How They Are Changing the World. Free event tickets also include a copy of her book. 7 PM at Scandinavia House. Click here for more information.

Reykjavik Presents: Iceland Airwaves Off Venue: The City of Reykjavík, in collaboration with Iceland Airwaves, will host a free concert of Icelandic music. First up is rising pop star Guðlaug Sóley Höskuldsdóttir, who goes by the stage name of gugusar. Writing and composing all of her songs in her home studio, she has released two albums before turning 19 and was recognized as "Performer of the Year" at The Icelandic Music Awards 2022. Performing second is GRÓA, who burst onto the global punk scene in 2018 by embracing their unruly, youthful freedom. The trio comprises sisters Hrabba (drums and vocals) and Karó (lead vocals, guitar, and synth) and their childhood friend Fríða (bass and vocals). DJ Hermigervill, a longtime heavyweight of the Icelandic music scene, hosts the evening. 7 PM at Pianos. Click here for more information.

Friday, May 12

Icelandic Cocktail Class with Reyka Vodka: Join a free Icelandic cocktail class where Reyka Vodka's brand ambassador and mixologist, Jeffrey Naples, will shake up some tasty Iceland-inspired cocktails and teach attendees how to make these drinks at home. 5 PM at The Tippler, a classic cocktail bar beneath Chelsea Market. Click here for more information.

Singing Fish Circus Art and Literature Festival, Opening Reception and Concert: Experimental performance venue Mengi and Publishing house Tunglid join the Icelandic Art Center to present a two-day festival of music, books, art, performances, and poetry, bringing a taste of Reykjavík's vibrant art scene to Brooklyn.

Join them for an opening reception of the exhibition OUTSIDE LOOKING IN INSIDE LOOKING OUT starting at 5 PM and the Singing Fish Circus concert starting at 7:30 PM in Brooklyn. Click here for more information.

Beautiful Beings Film Screening and Director Q&A: Enjoy a free screening of Beautiful Beings, Iceland's official submission to the 2023 Academy Awards® for Best International Feature Film, followed by a Q&A with director Guðmundur Arnar Guðmundsson and moderated by Joe Neumaier. 7 PM at Regal Union Square. Click here for more information.

Saturday, May 13

Elemental Sound Bath with Blue Lagoon Iceland and Icelandic Provisions Breakfast Bar: Join Icelandic energy healer Jósa Goodlife for an hour of inner peace and healing meditation. Sound Bath attendees will receive a complimentary Blue Lagoon Iceland yoga mat, an Icelandic Provisions beanie, an Icelandair blanket, Icelandic Glacial water, and a Blue Lagoon Iceland Skincare gift. After the Sound Bath, guests are invited to an Icelandic Provisions Breakfast Bar. 11 AM at Bogart House in Brooklyn. Click here for more information.

Icelandic Literature Event: Join writers Ásta Fanney Sigurðardóttir and Ragnar Helgi Ólafsson for a presentation on their forthcoming books, Hyena called Yesterday and My Father's Library. Ragnar will also discuss the aesthetic principles and business model that guide his publishing house, Tunglið forlag, which will publish both books. 2 PM at Scandinavia House. Click here for more information.

Artist Talk: Hildigunnur Birgisdóttir in Conversation with Dan Byers: Join visual artist Hildigunnur Birgisdóttir, selected to represent Iceland at the 2024 edition of the Venice Biennale in Italy, the world's biggest art festival, for a conversation with contemporary art curator Dan Byers. 3:30 PM at Scandinavia House. Click here for more information.

Taste of Iceland is an annual festival that celebrates Iceland's vibrant culture. The festival is organized by Inspired by Iceland, which promotes Iceland and Icelandic products. It is presented in partnership, and with support, from Icelandair, Visit Reykjavík, Icelandic Trademark Holding, Business Iceland, Reyka Vodka, Blue Lagoon Iceland, 66°North, Icelandic Provisions, Icelandic Lamb, Icelandic Glacial, Landsvirkjun, and Isavia Keflavik International Airport. Additional Taste of Iceland events will be held in Chicago, IL (September 7-10) and Seattle, WA (October 4-7).

For more information about Inspired by Iceland and Taste of Iceland, visit www.inspiredbyiceland.com.