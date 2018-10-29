Talk Wicked To Me! Follow BroadwayWorld's Live-Tweeting of A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN!

Tonight, grab your broomsticks, fuel up your giant bubble, and prepare to celebrate all things Wicked with BroadwayWorld and A Very Wicked Halloween! Join me tonight on BroadwayWorld's Twitter account as I live-tweet the special Broadway concert/television extravaganza! From the all the performances to the behind the scenes specials, I will be on the tweeting all about tonight's greatest surprises, the most incredible vocal performances, tear-jerking reunions, and our favorite Wicked cast members (past and present) cameos. The BroadwayWorld Live-Tweeting starts at 10PM EST and you can join the conversation with the hashtag #WickedBWW.

To celebrate "Wicked's" 15th anniversary on Broadway, NBC will throw a joyous Halloween party for the ages. This televised concert featuring songs from the blockbuster musical hit "Wicked" will showcase a cavalcade of special guest stars to help celebrate the music and the magic of the show that tells the story of what happened in Oz before Dorothy dropped in.

Honoring the show's lasting cultural impact and the 15th anniversary of its unforgettable Broadway debut, the special will reunite Tony Award winners Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth, the original Elphaba and Glinda, who will perform and serve as hosts for the special. Additional guest performers include Ariana Grande, Adam Lambert, Ledisi, Pentatonix and the current Broadway company of "Wicked."

"A Very Wicked Halloween" airs Monday Oct. 29th at 10PM ET/PT on NBC.

Photo Credit: Virginia Sherwood/Eric Liebowitz/NBC

