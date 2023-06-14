Talent In Motion Magazine Celebrates 25 Years at the Cutting Room

The event is on June 19.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Talent In Motion Magazine and Dragon Entertainment present SWEET, SEXY & SOUL, a musical review on Classic, Modern, Latin, Neo and World Soul on Monday, JUNE 19TH (aka Juneteenth, the commemorative holiday for the end of slavery), at The Cutting Room located at 44 East 32nd Street New York City. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Click Here

Taking its root in Gospel and Jazz, SOUL music has gone on to influence the development of Reggae, R&B, Funk and many more types of modern music. Soul music inspires the listener to feel joy, pain, love and relate to the culture and history that shaped it. SOUL communicates an inner emotion about that struggle that is special and strengthening. SWEET, SEXY &SOUL will feature performances by the NDF Band, Red Sahara, Jillian Bennett, Chrissy. R, Lugo, Nate the Mime, Mailin the Arialist and the Konnect Dancers. And, also the soulful spins of DJ Duce Martinez, with a Fashion Show by Jocelyn Bullock of Raven_Empire_. 

Sweets (cupcakes) will be offered at the door and on the tables, sponsored by the talented Chef Wayne Gore of Cake Lords at (http://www.cakelordscorp.com/).
 




Recommended For You