Take a Look at Which Broadway Shows You Can See for Under $50

This list has two of our favorite things: Broadway and low prices.

If you like Broadway plays, musicals, classics, newbies...you get it, we have it all for under $50.

See below for the list of Broadway shows you can see for under $50

WICKED ON BROADWAY

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

Info & Tickets from $46

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ON BROADWAY

Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-Winning American classic comes to Broadway in a new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin, Directed by Bartlett Sher.

Info & Tickets from $39

COME FROM AWAY ON BROADWAY

The remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.

Info & Tickets from $49

WEST SIDE STORY ON BROADWAY

Something's coming. Something good. "West Side Story" is an "indisputable masterpiece" (The New York Times).

Info & Tickets from $39

A SOLDIER'S PLAY ON BROADWAY

The Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time.

Info & Tickets from $49

THE INHERITANCE ON BROADWAY

The Inheritance is a brilliant re-envisioning of E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to contemporary New York.

Info & Tickets from $39

THE SOUND INSIDE ON BROADWAY

Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker returns to Broadway in this thrilling New York Times Critic's Pick.

Info & Tickets from $59

CHICAGO ON BROADWAY

A true New York City institution, "Chicago" has everything that makes Broadway great, all that jazz, and more.

Info & Tickets from $50

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? ON BROADWAY

Laurie Metcalf & Rupert Everett star in Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Directed by Joe Mantello.

Info & Tickets from $49

DEBRA MESSING IN BIRTHDAY CANDLES

Debra Messing (Will & Grace) returns to the stage in this poignant new play as fearless in scope as it is tremendous in heart.

Info & Tickets from $49

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ON BROADWAY

Playwright Conor McPherson reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY.

Info & Tickets from $49

AIN'T TOO PROUD ON BROADWAY

This electrifying new musical about the legendary supergroup is a thrilling tale of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal.

Info & Tickets from $49

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ON BROADWAY

The timeless story, the unforgettable score, the undeniable obsession that could never die...

Info & Tickets from $39

BEETLEJUICE ON BROADWAY

It's showtime! The ghost-with-the-most comes to life on stage in this hilarious new musical based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film.

Info & Tickets from $49





