Take a Look at Which Broadway Shows You Can See for Under $50
This list has two of our favorite things: Broadway and low prices.
If you like Broadway plays, musicals, classics, newbies...you get it, we have it all for under $50.
See below for the list of Broadway shows you can see for under $50
WICKED ON BROADWAY
So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.
TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ON BROADWAY
Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-Winning American classic comes to Broadway in a new adaptation by Aaron Sorkin, Directed by Bartlett Sher.
COME FROM AWAY ON BROADWAY
The remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them.
WEST SIDE STORY ON BROADWAY
Something's coming. Something good. "West Side Story" is an "indisputable masterpiece" (The New York Times).
A SOLDIER'S PLAY ON BROADWAY
The Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time.
THE INHERITANCE ON BROADWAY
The Inheritance is a brilliant re-envisioning of E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to contemporary New York.
THE INHERITANCE ON BROADWAY: PART 2
The Inheritance is a brilliant re-envisioning of E. M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End to contemporary New York.
THE SOUND INSIDE ON BROADWAY
Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker returns to Broadway in this thrilling New York Times Critic's Pick.
CHICAGO ON BROADWAY
A true New York City institution, "Chicago" has everything that makes Broadway great, all that jazz, and more.
WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? ON BROADWAY
Laurie Metcalf & Rupert Everett star in Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Directed by Joe Mantello.
DEBRA MESSING IN BIRTHDAY CANDLES
Debra Messing (Will & Grace) returns to the stage in this poignant new play as fearless in scope as it is tremendous in heart.
GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ON BROADWAY
Playwright Conor McPherson reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY.
AIN'T TOO PROUD ON BROADWAY
This electrifying new musical about the legendary supergroup is a thrilling tale of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal.
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ON BROADWAY
The timeless story, the unforgettable score, the undeniable obsession that could never die...
BEETLEJUICE ON BROADWAY
It's showtime! The ghost-with-the-most comes to life on stage in this hilarious new musical based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film.
