TRU to Present 'Understanding Off-Broadway: The Challenges And The Opportunities'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 250 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward.

3/28 - Understanding Off-Broadway: The Challenges and the Opportunities

In the room: Peter Breger, attorney, a founding director and the president of the Off-Broadway Alliance; Ed Gaynes, producer, general manager and theater operator of The Actors Temple. Off-Broadway used to be considered affordable and scrappy, but times have changed. The cost of producing a show has skyrocketed, whether on Broadway or off, and that has pushed up the cost of tickets to record levels. The economics of it all has moved many modestly scaled shows to the higher stakes arena of Big Broadway. Yet off-Broadway is still with us and essential, though in many ways it has evolved and adapted. We'll look at ways to take advantage of what off-Broadway has to offer, especially as a part of a larger development plan for new works. Some shows still break through, create buzz and have happy runs. What's their secret? We'll also learn about the Off-Broadway Alliance, the services they offer and the work they do to help the rest of us understand the producing process. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

4/4 - How Your "Magnetic Mindset" Can Attract Representation and Resources

In the room: Lisa Gold of Act Outside the Box, and a former partner at Actors Connection in NYC. Lisa has been an industry expert, mentor and career coach dedicated to helping artists thrive for over 30 years. With years of experience as a performer and entrepreneur, Lisa created Act Outside the Box to guide actors in mastering their careers through skill development, networking and strategic opportunities. Much like TRU, she helps artists view the arts from a business perspective, fostering a community where creativity and business sense are constant collaborators. While her passion has always been helping actors turn their dreams into actionable goals, she has now expanded her purview and strategies to help anyone and everyone understand how beliefs can shape our outcomes, and clarity and consciousness can lead us to our goals. Join us for a conversation that blends spirituality with practicality and common sense. Come with questions. Part of the TRU Audition Conference for Theater (ACT). Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

4/11 - The Other Side of the Table: What Auditions Look Like to the People Who Do the Casting

In the room: Robin Carus, casting director; Cody Lassen, producer (How I Learned To Drive, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Indecent, Spring Awakening Deaf West revival); Denis Jones, director/choreographer (Tony noms for Tootsie and Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas; plus Kennedy Center Guys and Dolls, NY City Center ENCORES Paint Your Wagon, Eurydice at The Met); and Tamra Pica, producer and casting director. Many actors are terrified of auditions, others love the process. Not all of them understand it from a casting person's perspective. We've invited a casting director, producer and director-choreographer - the three main voices in the process - to share their experiences, both live and virtual. And how they differ. Who does what, best practices for running a professional session, what they each look for and what they each wish every actor would know when they come into the room. Part of the TRU Audition Conference for Theater (ACT).

4/18 - Celebrating 5 Years of Community: How we Zoomed Our Way through Shutdown, and What We've Learned

A conversation with the TRU Community, details to follow.