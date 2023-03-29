Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More on Virtual Events

TRU to Present 'Let's Talk About Theater, An Open Forum'

You can talk about whatever you want: what makes a good producer, asking for money, the current Broadway season, and much more.

Mar. 29, 2023  

TRU to Present 'Let's Talk About Theater, An Open Forum'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date nearly 150 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 3/31 - Let's Talk About Theater, an Open Forum. In the room: you, the TRU Community. You can talk about whatever you want: what makes a good producer, asking for money, the current Broadway season, understanding and identifying your audience, how shutdown has affected our industry. Bring questions, comments and observations. We'll all just kept our cameras on and talk to each other. Click here to reserve and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/lets-talk-about-theater/.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2023 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel at youtube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2023 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited

(TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit truonline.org.



Related Stories
Marilu Henner, Sydney Lemmon, Jim Hogan & More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLO Photo
Marilu Henner, Sydney Lemmon, Jim Hogan & More to Join THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES
Tonight, The 24 Hour Plays will present a special edition of The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues to celebrate the essential work of swings and understudies, which came to greater attention during the theater industry's unprecedented last three years.
Original Theatre to Release THROUGH THE MIRROR Documentary In Celebration of World Theatre Photo
Original Theatre to Release THROUGH THE MIRROR Documentary In Celebration of World Theatre Day
From Monday 27 March 2023 (#WorldTheatreDay), theatre-lovers can watch Through The Mirror – The Making of a Miss Marple Mystery, a free documentary showing behind the scenes footage of Original Theatre’s recent hit touring production of Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d.
Yeston And Kopits PHANTOM Starring Super Juniors Kyuhyun Now Available For Streaming Photo
Yeston And Kopit's PHANTOM Starring Super Junior's Kyuhyun Now Available For Streaming
After a highly successful recent cinema run throughout North and Latin America, the Korean based musical 'Phantom', featuring K-pop star, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, is now available for purchase and rent on the Art Seen Films streaming platform.
Signature Theatres SIMPLY SONDHEIM Starring Norm Lewis, Solea Pfeiffer & More Re-Relea Photo
Signature Theatre's SIMPLY SONDHEIM Starring Norm Lewis, Solea Pfeiffer & More Re-Released
Signature Theatre is presenting a streaming re-release of its 2021 digital production of Simply Sondheim on March 22 in honor of the late composer’s birthday in continuation of its season-long tribute to Signature’s signature, Stephen Sondheim.

More Hot Stories For You


Actors' Equity Association Launches New Political Action CommitteeActors' Equity Association Launches New Political Action Committee
March 29, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association has approved the launch of a political action committee, an independent organization dedicated to advancing the political interests of Equity’s members. 
Video: Watch the Painting Process for CAMELOT's BackdropVideo: Watch the Painting Process for CAMELOT's Backdrop
March 29, 2023

Watch as Michael Yeargan's design for Camelot is painted by scenic artists Andy Stone, Tisha Paige, Roman Lystvak, and Matt McDonald.
Goodman Theatre's 2024/2024 Season Includes New Play From Dana Delany, FEMALE TROUBLES & MoreGoodman Theatre's 2024/2024 Season Includes New Play From Dana Delany, FEMALE TROUBLES & More
March 29, 2023

The Goodman Theatre has announced their 2023-2024 season, the first programmed by Artistic Director Susan V. Booth. The theatre's 98th season includes a new show created and performed by Dana Delany, of Desperate Housewives fame and Female Troubles - a new musical by Gabrielle Allan and Jennifer Crittenden, with music by Curtis Moore and lyrics by Amanda Green.
PRIMA FACIE Will Offer $10 Tickets Via Digital LotteryPRIMA FACIE Will Offer $10 Tickets Via Digital Lottery
March 29, 2023

The producers of Prima Facie announced that 10 tickets will be made available for $10 each at every performance via a weekly digital lottery. The $10 price point is inclusive of all fees.
John Rubinstein Will Lead EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Off-BroadwayJohn Rubinstein Will Lead EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND Off-Broadway
March 29, 2023

Tony Award winner John Rubinstein will star as President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground, a new American play by Richard Hellesen and directed by Peter Ellenstein.
share