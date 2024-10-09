TRU to Present 'How Susan Lee Nurtures The Artists And Audiences Of Tomorrow'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited is now in its fourth year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 200 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts these Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, originally presented to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and now to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens.

10/11 - The Future of Theater: How Susan Lee Nurtures the Artists and Audiences of Tomorrow

In the room: Susan E. Lee, founder of Camp Broadway and The Broadway Education Alliance, and one of the honorees at this year's TRU Love Benefit. Her mission: to make theater more accessible and relevant to audiences of all ages. Her method: advocating for the arts in our school system, creating opportunities for young people to experience the joy of theater, and by providing consumers with meaningful and immersive experiences at the intersection of business, arts, technology and personal enrichment. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

UPCOMING:

10/18 - The Future of Storytelling: Artificial Intelligence as a Force for Good. In the room: Tim Kashani of Apples and Oranges Arts, now partnering with Beall Applied Innovation at the University of California, Irvine, to create a series of projects that incorporate A.I. technology into theater. Dubbed NarrA.I.tive Story Theater, the goal according to Tim is to "blend the magic of human centered storytelling with the power of technologies such as artificial intelligence and extended reality, creating narratives that touch hearts and minds in ways previously unimaginable." Six projects are already planned, including one in partnership with The Shubert Organization. Come meet Tim and learn more about his company's mission to empower storytellers to become creative entrepreneurs by combining educational platforms, technological integration, and a thriving community of new and existing voices. And see if this allays your fears that A.I. will replace artists, and consider whether it might serve artists instead. Click here to register and receive the zoom link.

Check back at TRU's web page for future 2024 gatherings: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering. To receive the Zoom invitation for weekly meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make an optional tax-deductible donation or consider joining TRU at truonline.org/membership to support the organization during these challenging times.