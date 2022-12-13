TRU to Present 'A Tale Of Two More Theaters: Goodspeed And La Mirada'

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and to ensure that these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header.

Friday 12/16 - A Tale of Two More Theaters: Goodspeed and La Mirada

In the room: Donna Lynn Hilton, artistic director of Goodspeed Musical Theatre in East Haddam, CT; and BT McNicholl, producing artistic director of La Mirada Performing Arts Center in La Mirada, CA. As we re-enter the world of live performance, we'll continue to check in with theater companies around the country. Donna Lynn and BT will tell us about the history of their companies as well as their responses to shutdown and their challenges and successes as they welcome back their audiences. Did the pandemic shift their mission in any way? How did they maintain their audience base without live performance? Did they venture into virtual? And what are their plans for programming going forward? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/goodspeed-and-la-mirada/.

Upcoming:

Friday 12/30 - Post-Pandemic Union Agreements: Why and How They Have Evolved

In the room: general manager and theatrical consultant Anthony Francavilla of Form Theatricals. A conversation about the revised union contracts and agreements, and how disagreements have led to revised agreements with AEA and SAG-AFTRA. Are there still advantages to using new media/virtual agreements for early stages of development? Can you use SAG/AFTRA agreements to develop a new work intended for stage? What are the recommended paths of development, and how did practices change during shutdown? Click here to register and receive the Zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/post-pandemic-agreements/.

Friday 1/6/23 - Going Global: Forging Partnerships in Foreign Markets

In the room: commercial NY producer Cody Lassen (How I Learned To Drive, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet, Indecent, Spring Awakening revival); Australian producer Neil Gooding (Australian premieres of Gutenberg! The Musical!, and Dogfight and New York productions of Church and State, Handle with Care, The 39 Steps; Back to the Future in London); UK producer Chris Grady, director at CGO Institute, fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts. Our speakers have projects in development or production in the US, UK and Australia and are currently exploring opportunities in the Korean and Saudi markets and more. What are the possibilities and pitfalls of going global? Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/going-global/.

Check back at TRU's web page for the 2022 schedule: truonline.org/tru-community-gathering.

Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/. And a new podcast series, TRU Talks About Theater featuring 2022 Community Gathering conversations is now available wherever you get your podcasts; or tune in at ElectraCast: https://electracast.com/?s=Theater+Resources

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.