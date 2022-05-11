TRU Announces Community Gathering Via Zoom - You've Never Heard Anything Like It: The Developmental Journey of ISLANDER

A dependable haven for artists in isolation, Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is now into its second year of non-stop weekly Community Gatherings this Friday, having offered to date over 100 conversations and unlimited camaraderie since April 17, 2020. TRU hosts their Community Gatherings every Friday at 5pm ET via Zoom, to explore the creation of art and theater in the time of COVID-19, and these crucial conversations continue going forward as theater reopens. Ask questions, bring answers, be part of a community - it's an opportunity to network with theater professionals and talk about how we kept theater alive during shutdown, and what we are doing now, going forward.

To receive the Zoom invitation for future meetings, email TRUnltd@aol.com with "Zoom Me" in the subject header. These gatherings are free for TRU members, non-members are asked to make a tax-deductible donation - or consider joining TRU - to support the organization during these challenging times.

Friday 5/13 - You've Never Heard Anything Like It: The Developmental Journey of Islander. In the room: producer James Simon (Pippin revival, Roof of the World, The Velocity of Autumn, Bells Are Ringing revival; limited partner in Rent, Vanya & Sonya & Masha & Spike, Little Women); producer-general manager Martin Platt of Pemberley Perry (Woman in Black, Islander, The Last Ship, Everybody's Talking about Jamie, Vanya Sonia Masha and Spike, Dames at Sea, Sarafina!). Learn how a small two-person musical took on technology to create a soundscape like no other, and was named Edinburgh Fringe's Best Musical by Musical Theater Review. Just before COVID hit. So the journey to off-Broadway, never an easy one, was complicated by shutdown. How did it finally find its way to a newly renovated theater on 46th Street? Why was that space the best choice for this show, and what were the pluses and minuses of being the first show there? In what ways, if any, was this small Edinburgh show rethought for New York? Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/islander/.

UPCOMING:

Friday 5/20 - A Conversation with Literary Agents: How Shutdown Has Changed the Business. In the room: Kate Bussert/Bret Adams, Bonnie Davis/Bret Adams, Katie Gamelli/Paladin Artists and Lucy Powis/A3 Artists. Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/literary-agents-in-shutdown/.

Friday 5/27 - Will Streaming Continue to be a Part of the "Normal" Theater Experience? In the room: media entrepreneur Jim Augustine, former COO of Zuckerberg Media, current founding CEO of Real Right Good business consulting and management; commercial producer Cody Lassen (How I Learned to Drive revival, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Tootsie, What the Constitution Means to Me, Indecent, Significant Other, Spring Awakening revival); and Gio Messale, entertainment executive and producer specializing in Production, Acquisitions and Programming at BroadwayHD. Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/will-streaming-continue/.

Friday 6/3 - NFT (Non-Fungible Tokens): The Newest Revenue Stream for Theater. In the room: Eric Neal, founder of Third Act, the first-of-its-kind NFT marketplace for the theater community. Learn what NFT is, and what they can offer a show in terms of marketing and community engagement. Click here to register and receive the zoom link: https://truonline.org/events/nft/.

Check back at our web page for the 2022 schedule: https://truonline.org/tru-community-gathering/ Videos of past Community Gatherings may be viewed on TRU's YouTube channel atyoutube.com/channel/UC43rsChi4fA23dNLeloaF_A/.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a twenty-nine-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-producing artists as well as career producers and theater companies. TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, goods and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater, and also presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works and a Director-Writer Communications Lab. Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Montage Foundation, The Storyline Project and the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation. For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.