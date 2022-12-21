TOPDOG/UNDERDOG to Celebrate The Divine Nine With Special Performance in January

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on Broadway will host a special performance for members of The Divine Nine, the nine historically Black Greek Letter organizations (BGLOs) that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

The performance on Tuesday, January 10 at 7pm will offer a ticket discount of up to $60 off the price of the ticket (using code TDDIVINE9) at telechargeoffers.com. The January 10 performance will also include a post-show talkback with members of the company, exclusively for members of The Divine Nine.

This 20th Anniversary Production is directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase and The Shubert Organization.

The production is currently in the final weeks of its limited engagement and must close Sunday, January 15.