Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TOPDOG/UNDERDOG to Celebrate The Divine Nine With Special Performance in January

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG to Celebrate The Divine Nine With Special Performance in January

Topdog/Underdog stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins.

Dec. 21, 2022  

TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on Broadway will host a special performance for members of The Divine Nine, the nine historically Black Greek Letter organizations (BGLOs) that make up the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

The performance on Tuesday, January 10 at 7pm will offer a ticket discount of up to $60 off the price of the ticket (using code TDDIVINE9) at telechargeoffers.com. The January 10 performance will also include a post-show talkback with members of the company, exclusively for members of The Divine Nine.

This 20th Anniversary Production is directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and stars Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase and The Shubert Organization.

The production is currently in the final weeks of its limited engagement and must close Sunday, January 15.



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Topdog Underdog Yahya Logo Magnet

Topdog Underdog Yahya Logo Magnet

Topdog Underdog Unisex Logo Hoodie

Topdog Underdog Unisex Logo Hoodie

Topdog Underdog Corey Logo Magnet

Topdog Underdog Corey Logo Magnet

Topdog Underdog Unisex Logo Tee

Topdog Underdog Unisex Logo Tee




More Hot Stories For You


Videos: Hugh Panaro Sings PHANTOM and More at 54 Below DebutVideos: Hugh Panaro Sings PHANTOM and More at 54 Below Debut
December 21, 2022

Hugh Panaro made his solo debut at 54 Below in October, treating audiences to songs and stories from the blockbusters he’s known for… and even some shows he wasn’t in! Check out video clips from the concert, featuring numbers from Miss Saigon, Sweeney Todd, and The Phantom of the Opera!
Wake Up With BWW 12/21: THE COLLABORATION Cancels Opening Night Performance, and MoreWake Up With BWW 12/21: THE COLLABORATION Cancels Opening Night Performance, and More
December 21, 2022

Top stories include The Collaboration cancelling their opening night performance due to a positive case of COVID-19 within the cast. Plus, Funny Girly broke the box office record at the August Wilson Theatre, and more!
THE COLLABORATION Opening Night Performance CanceledTHE COLLABORATION Opening Night Performance Canceled
December 20, 2022

The Broadway opening night for The Collaboration has been canceled due to a case of Covid-19 in the cast detected during pre-show testing.
CABARET's 'Willkommen' Featuring Eddie Redmayne & 'Mein Herr' Featuring Jessie Buckley to be Released TomorrowCABARET's 'Willkommen' Featuring Eddie Redmayne & 'Mein Herr' Featuring Jessie Buckley to be Released Tomorrow
December 20, 2022

Cabaret's Willkommen’ featuring Eddie Redmayne and ‘Mein Herr’ featuring Jessie Buckley will be released on streaming platforms ahead of the album's full release.
Video: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Bonnie Milligan & Alli Mauzey Sing a Parody of 'Sisters' From WHITE CHRISTMASVideo: KIMBERLY AKIMBO's Bonnie Milligan & Alli Mauzey Sing a Parody of 'Sisters' From WHITE CHRISTMAS
December 20, 2022

Watch Kimberly Akimbo's Bonnie Milligan and Alli Mauzey sing a parody of 'Sisters' from the Christmas classic, White Christmas!
share