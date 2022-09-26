TOPDOG/UNDERDOG Announces Digital Lottery and In-Person Rush

The 20th Anniversary Production of SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, will offer a limited number of tickets via digital lottery and in-person rush starting Tuesday, September 27.

The digital lottery for SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Topdog/Underdog can be found at rush.telecharge.com. Entries for the digital lottery start at 12:00am, one day before the performance, and end the same day at 3:00pm. Winners are drawn at 9:00am for matinees and 3:00pm for evening shows. Winners may buy up to two tickets at $40 each.

There will also be a limited number of $35 in-person rush tickets available when the box office opens the day of the performance at the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). The Golden Theatre Box Office is open Monday through Saturday starting at 10am and Sunday at 12pm.

The 20th Anniversary Production is directed by Tony Award-winner KENNY LEON and stars Emmy Award-winner YAHYA ABDUL-MATEEN II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee COREY HAWKINS (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth). The strictly limited 16-week engagement begins previews on Tuesday, September 27th and officially opens on Thursday, October 20th.

SUZAN-LORI PARKS' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

SUZAN-LORI PARKS' Topdog/Underdog features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Allen Lee Hughes, and sound design by Justin Ellington. Casting is by Calleri Jensen Davis. Kamra A. Jacobs is the Production Stage Manager. The production is being produced by David Stone, LaChanze, Rashad V. Chambers, Marc Platt, Debra Martin Chase, and the Shubert Organization