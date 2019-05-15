TO WRITE LOVE ON HER ARMS' Jamie Tworkowski Announces NYC Speaking Event

To Write Love on Her Arms (TWLOHA) founder Jamie Tworkwoski is thrilled to be returning to New York City next month for a special event in partnership with the Mental Health Comedy Tour. Tworkowski will be speaking atComic Strip Live on Thursday, May 30th alongside comedian Joe Matarese and host Preston Gitlin, to use their voices to fight the stigma that surrounds mental health. Tickets are available now at bit.ly/2GrbMPb for $25, with half of the proceeds benefiting the organization.

In their 13-year history, TWLOHA has donated over $2.3 million directly into treatment, traveled more than 3.4 million miles to meet people face-to-face at nearly 3,000 events, and has responded to over 210,000 messages from over 100 countries. Each month, they connect with 5 million people online through social media and their FIND HELP Tool fields 5,000 searches made by people seeking affordable, local mental health resources.

This past September TWLOHA wrapped their 7th Annual World Suicide Prevention Day campaign for World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) and National Suicide Prevention Week (NSPW). With the help of supporters from around the world, the organization was able to raise over $200k for treatment and recovery, more than doubling their initial goal of $100k. Over 3600 people donated to the "Tomorrow Needs You" campaign, in addition to the sale of 4655 World Suicide Prevention Day packs. The money raised will help sponsor nearly 4000 counseling sessions and connect 55,000 people to local mental health resources.

As part of the campaign, TWLOHA shared an inspiring video featuring actors Chris Sullivan (from This Is Us) and Jaina Lee Ortiz (from Station 19), country music star Hunter Hayes, who raised $25,000, writer/artist Morgan Harper Nichols, and singer/songwriter Matt Wertz, along with a number of clips submitted by TWLOHA supporters from around the world. To watch the video, please visit: youtu.be/aEzUMnBHHK0.

For more information on To Write Love On Her Arms, please visit twloha.com.





