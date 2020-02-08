TINDER LIVE! Valentine's Day Show Comes to Littlefield
A very special Tinder Live! With Lane Moore: Valentine's Day Show will be on *FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14* at Littlefield at 8pm with these extremely special guests:
Dylan Marron: host of Conversations With People Who Hate Me podcast Jamilah Lemieux: Columnist at Slate Ada Calhoun: author, St. Marks Is Dead and Why We Can't Sleep
Tickets are $15 in advance/$18 at the door.
Tinder Live has been named one of the best comedy shows in NYC for good reason. Produced and hosted by comedian Lane Moore (The Onion, HBO's GIRLS, Brooklyn Magazine's "50 Funniest People In Brooklyn," former Cosmopolitan Magazine sex & relationships editor), Tinder Live is a totally improvised, anything-can-happen interactive comedy showstopper with helpful and oftentimes ridiculous Tinder tips, tricks, real-time swiping, and messaging (and sometimes even real-time phone calls with Tinder matches)! You'll relate to Moore's live-swiping and laugh at her reactions and find inspiration in her ridiculous, random emoji-filled messages (and sometimes even phone calls!) to would-be suitors. It's also a great show to attend with a date, Tinder or otherwise. If you've ever been on an online dating site (or a bad date in general), you need to see this show.
The New York Times, New York Magazine, Time Out New York, and Village Voice, have listed the show as one of the best comedy shows in NYC. Brightest Young Things called it "the greatest show on earth," and CBS called it one of the Best Comedy Shows in NYC, saying, "Moore's commentary will make you cry laughing as she randomly sends texts messages to those that peak her interest. It's seriously funny."
