THREE TALL WOMEN Stars Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf Win Acting Awards Prior to Broadway Runs

This evening at London's Evening Standard Awards, two-time Academy Award® winner Glenda Jackson won the Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress for her performance in King Lear. Next spring, Ms. Jackson returns to Broadway in Edward Albee's Pulitzer Prize-winning Three Tall Women which will play the Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street).

Ms. Jackson will be joined in the eagerly anticipated revival of Albee's masterpiece by Tony Award® and three-time Emmy Award® winner Laurie Metcalf (who this week won the National Board of Review Award and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award for her performance in Lady Bird), and Tony nominee Alison Pill in a production directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello. Beginning preview performances on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Three Tall Women opens on Thursday, March 29.

Hailed as "essential viewing" by Ben Brantley of the New York Times, Three Tall Women is a "spellbinding masterpiece" (Time Magazine) and "Edward Albee's best play, period!"(New York Post). In addition to the Pulitzer, the Three Tall Women also won the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Play, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Play.

www.threetallwomenbroadway.com

