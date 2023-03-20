Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE WANDERERS Enters Final Two Weeks of Performances at Roundabout Theatre Company

The cast includes Sarah Cooper as “Sophie,” Lucy Freyer as “Esther,” Katie Holmes as “Julia Cheever,” Dave Klasko as “Schmuli,” and Eddie Kaye Thomas as “Abe.”

Mar. 20, 2023  

Roundabout Theatre Company will conclude the New York premiere of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein on Sunday, April 2.

At the time of closing, The Wanderers will have played 23 preview performances and 53 regular performances, including a one-week extension. Previews began Thursday, January 26th 2023 and opened on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).

The Wanderers marks Katie Holmes' Roundabout Theatre Company debut. She made her Broadway debut in Arthur Miller's All My Sons alongside John Lithgow, Dianne Wiest, Patrick Wilson and Becky Ann Baker. Most recently she appeared on Broadway in Dead Accounts by Theresa Rebeck, opposite Norbert Leo Butz, Judy Greer, Josh Hamilton and Jayne Houdyshell.

Continuing in its commitment to the development and production of new works by significant writers and artists, Roundabout is thrilled to welcome the return of playwright Anna Ziegler, who returns to the Laura Pels Theatre following the 2017 New York premiere of her play, The Last Match, directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch.

In The Wanderers, two couples from very different worlds face the joys and challenges of commitment, culture, and community-until a surprise email from a movie star puts one of their marriages to an unexpected test. Now extended through April 2 only, this "perfectly cast, superlative Roundabout Theatre Company production" (as The Wall Street Journal goes on to say), asks the vital question, Can we ever be happy with what we have while we have it?

The creative team for The Wanderers includes: Marion Williams (Sets), David Israel Reynoso (Costumes), Kenneth Posner (Lighting), Jane Shaw (Sound & Original Music), and Tommy Kurzman (Hair & Wigs).

The Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre opened in March 2004 with an acclaimed premiere of Lynn Nottage's Intimate Apparel starring Viola Davis, directed by Dan Sullivan. Since that landmark production, the center has expanded beyond the Laura Pels Theatre to include the Black Box Theatre and now a new education center. The Steinberg Center continues to reflect Roundabout's commitment to produce new works by established and emerging writers as well as revivals of classic plays. This state-of-the-art off-Broadway theatre and education complex is made possible by a major gift from The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. The Trust was created in 1986 by Harold Steinberg to promote and advance American Theatre as a vital part of our culture by supporting playwrights, encouraging the development and production of new work, and providing financial assistance to not-for-profit theatre companies across the country. Since its inception, the Trust has awarded over $70 million to more than 125 theatre organizations.

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrates the power of theatre by spotlighting classics from the past, cultivating new works of the present, and educating minds for the future. A not-for-profit company, Roundabout fulfills that mission by producing familiar and lesser-known plays and musicals; discovering and supporting talented playwrights; reducing the barriers that can inhibit theatergoing; collaborating with a diverse team of artists; building educational experiences; and archiving over five decades of production history.

Roundabout Theatre Company presents a variety of plays and musicals on its five stages: Broadway's American Airlines Theatre, Studio 54 and Stephen Sondheim Theatre, and Off-Broadway's Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre, which houses the Laura Pels Theatre and Black Box Theatre.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus




