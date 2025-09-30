THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE Acquired by Searchlight for North American Release

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Testament of Ann Lee, the musical drama led by Amanda Seyfried, has been acquired by Searchlight Pictures. Deadline reports that the film from writer/director Mona Fastvold will hit theaters sometime later this year.

Directed by Fasvold from a screenplay she wrote with her husband Brady Corbet (the pair previously wrote 2024's The Brutalist), the movie is a musical drama recalling the true story of Mother Ann Lee, the founding leader of the Shaker Movement. During her rise during the eighteenth century, followers believed Lee to be a female representation of God and were known for their jaunty musical worship during religious services.

As previously reported, composer Daniel Blumberg based his score mostly on existing Shaker hymns, with one original composition that plays over the end credits. The final sound mix is a combination of studio recordings and live singing from Seyfried and the cast. Seyfriend is no stranger to the latter, having performed the role of Cosette live during the filming of 2012's Les Misérables.

Seyfried plays the religious leader in the film, which also stars Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo.

The Testament of Ann Lee had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2025, and was also screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Photo courtesy of Venice International Film Festival