THE SOUND OF MUSIC National Tour Complete Casting Announced

Full casting has been revealed for the highly anticipated North American tour of THE SOUND OF MUSIC, directed by Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien.

The production will star Cayleigh Capaldi as Maria Rainer, Kevin Earley as Captain Georg von Trapp, and Tony Award nominee Christiane Noll as the Mother Abbess. They will be joined by Nicholas Rodriguez as Max Detweiler, Kate Loprest as Elsa Schraeder, Ariana Ferch as Liesl von Trapp, and Ian Coursey as Rolf Gruber.

The von Trapp children will be played by Eli Vander Griend (Friedrich), Ava Davis (Louisa), Benjamin Stasiek (Kurt), Haddie Mac (Brigitta), Ruby Caramore (Marta), and Luciana VanDette (Gretl), with Harper Burns, Oliver Cirelli, and Molly Glowacki as understudies. Additional cast members include John Adkinson, Blaire Eilene Baker, Sydney K. Borchers, Dylan Bradford, Steven Grant Douglas, Alli Echelmeyer, Zach Herman, Charlotte Jenkins, Jade Litaker, Meredith Lustig, Jennifer Malenke, Mark Bradley Miller, Tess Primack, Corey Greenan, Ruthie Sangster, and Daniel Robert Sullivan.

O’Brien said, “What adds to our excitement is this marvelous company of brilliant new interpreters — bringing fresh perspective and astonishingly original interpretations to one of our most beloved works, now seen in the individual light of today. You won’t want to miss this thrilling and powerful THE SOUND OF MUSIC!”

The tour will launch at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, NY from September 5–6 before traveling to cities across North America for multiple seasons. The production features Rodgers & Hammerstein’s iconic score, including My Favorite Things, Do-Re-Mi, Climb Ev’ry Mountain, Edelweiss, and the title song.