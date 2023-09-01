THE SONGS WE WRITE Free, Live Original Music Event Comes to Word Up Bookshop In Washington Heights

The event is set for Friday, September 8 at 7:00pm EST.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

The next edition of “The Songs We Write” – the free, original, live music event produced by Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights will be presented on Friday, September 8 at 7:00pm EST.

Hosted and co-produced by Tamora Wilson, the show will feature a mix of local songwriters, composers and Song A Week members: Miles Alexander Blue Spruce, Cristhopper, Yvonne Sotomayor, Kenn Rowell, Arthur Sherry and more. Performers subject to change. Admission free, ($5 suggested donations), masks recommended and to register go to  Click Here

Word Up (a 501 c3 organization) is a multilingual, general-interest, nonprofit community bookshop and arts space located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. For additional information, go to wordupbooks.comor call (347) 688-4456





