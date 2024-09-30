THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Transforms Into New Video Game

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Let's do the Time Warp again...in 8-bit. The Rocky Horror Show, the legendary stage musical that went on to become a Halloween cult classic film, is now materializing in another medium: a video game.

FreakZone Games will be releasing a new 8-bit style video game based on the show this October, featuring beloved songs and characters. According to the trailer, the game will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Stream, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

The official website listing invites you to, "Experience the strange journey of Brad and Janet like never before in this wild and wacky retro platform game adaptation of Richard O'Brien's legendary rock'n'roll musical. Jump to the left and dodge to the right in classic platforming action, along to 8-bit chiptune renditions of Rocky Horror's legendary songs."

Interestingly, this is the third time the material has been adapted for gamers. In 1985, a game based on the stage musical was produced by CRL Group for platforms including Apple and ZX Spectrum. In 1999, the game was remade- now titled Rocky Interactive Horror Show- and featured video sequences with Richard O'Brien and Christopher Lee.

The Rocky Horror Show has been thrilling audiences since its debut in 1973. This groundbreaking musical, known for breaking barriers and challenging norms, has gone on to earn a cult following in the years since its original runs. Tim Curry starred as Frank-N-Furter in the West End and Broadway productions, which was nominated for a Tony Award and three Drama Desks. The show features music, lyrics, and a book by Richard O'Brien. Watch the trailer for The Rocky Horror Video Game below.