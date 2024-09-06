THE REAL FULL MONTY Benefit Special With Taye Diggs Airing This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by the beloved, award-winning 1997 film (which later became a Broadway musical), The Real Full Monty is an all-new two-hour special in which a daring group of male celebrities will volunteer to bare all to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research. The special will air on Monday, December 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated actor, comedian and producer Anthony Anderson (We Are Family, 75th Emmy Awards, black-ish) rallies a cast of male celebrities, including himself, Taye Diggs (All American, How Stella Got Her Groove Back), Chris Jones (3x Super Bowl Champion, Kansas City Chiefs), Tyler Posey (Teen Wolf), Bruno Tonioli (Dancing with the Stars) and James Van Der Beek (Dawson’s Creek, Varsity Blues) to encourage men to get checked and strip the stigma around prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer.

During the two-hour special, Anderson will lead Diggs, Jones, Posey, Tonioli and Van Der Beek as they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance, choreographed by Emmy Award-winner Mandy Moore (Choreographer for So You Think &ou Can Dance, La La Land, and Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour), where they will bare all in front of a live audience.

Leading up to the final disrobing, the men will expand their limits, test their modesty and strengthen their bond with a series of rehearsals and experiences, both private and public, designed to build confidence and remove them far from their comfort zone and forge a brotherhood. Along the way, each of the celebrities will share their personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives.

FOX’s all-new special is based on the international unscripted format first broadcast on the U.K.’s ITV in 2017, garnering awards, massive viewership and critical praise. The special has since been broadcast in the U.K. annually, and the format has successfully expanded into Australia, France and the Netherlands.

FOX’s The Real Full Monty is produced by Spun Gold TV (a 53 Degrees Global company) and FOX Alternative Entertainment. The Real Full Monty is executive produced by Anthony Anderson, Dan Norris and Ashley Edens, who also serves as showrunner. Executive producers from Spun Gold include Nick Bullen and Daniela Neumann.

Taye Diggs is known for his roles in the Broadway musicals Rent and Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the TV series PRIVATE PRACTICE (2007-2013), MURDER IN THE FIRST (2014-2016), and ALL AMERICAN (2018-), and the films How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998), Brown Sugar (2002), and The Best Man (1999) and its sequel, The Best Man Holiday (2013). He is currently voicing KING Triton in the new Disney Junior series Ariel, based on The Little Mermaid.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fox