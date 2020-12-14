Click Here for More Articles on THE PROM
THE PROM's Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman Launch Unruly Hearts Initiative
The Unreal Hearts Initiative's 2021 partners are Covenant House, The Trevor Project, and the Point Foundation.
In honor of The Prom film being released on Netflix, costars Ariana DeBose and Jo Ellen Pellman launched the Unruly Hearts Initiative.
The initiative was created for anyone who is driven to get help or inspired to make a donation after watching The Prom.
Often when we're overwhelmed and looking for help, we don't know where to begin. The initiative connects young audiences with trusted organizations that advocate for the LGBTQ+ community through resources for housing insecurity solutions, mental health access, and mentorship and education access.
Learn more at https://www.unrulyheartsinitiative.com/.
