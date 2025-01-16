THE OUTSIDERS Star Kevin William Paul Joins New Indie Movie WE'RE ALREADY THERE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kevin William Paul has joined a new film project from independent filmmakers Micaela Wittman and Arthur De Larroche, Deadline reports. The performer is currently starring in The Outsiders on Broadway as Bob Sheldon.

Said to be "in the spirit of My Dinner with Andre," Wittman leads the cast as a struggling New York artist, with the movie following a day in her life as she navigates career setbacks, industry politics, and more.

Titled We're Already There, the film is now in production in New York and also stars Truman Hanks, Jon Bass, Elsie Hewitt, Jonah Feingold, Jessica Baglow, Marc Rebillet, Francesca Keller, and Morgane Bensadoun. Wittman and De Larroche previously collaborated on Remy & Arletta and Clairevoyant, before launching the new production company Manic in 2024.

In addition to appearing in The Outsiders (which marks his Broadway debut), Paul's TV and film credits include Evil, Why Women Kill, The Goldbergs, Good Trouble, and Bottom of the 9th.