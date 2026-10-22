Outsiders Original cast member Barton Cowperthwaite joins Behind the Awards to talk about his new show Gotta Dance now running at Stage 42.
THE OUTSIDERS Extends Group Reservations Through January 2028
The production runs at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre with a book by Adam Rapp and music by Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine.
The Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders has announced that the production is now accepting group sales reservations for performances through January 2, 2028, at Broadway's Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. Single tickets remain on sale through July 4, 2027.
About The Outsiders
The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.
In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of 'outsiders' battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still 'lots of good in the world.'
The Outsiders features Scenography by Tony Award nominees AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, Costume Design by Sarafina Bush, Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Cody Spencer, Projection Design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick & Lillis Meeh, Hair & Wig Design by Alberto 'Albee' Alvarado, Makeup Design by Tishonna Ferguson, Sound Effects Specialist Taylor Bense, Creative Consultant Jack Viertel and Speech, Text & Dialect Coach Gigi Buffington. Music Direction & Additional Orchestrations by Tony Award nominee Matt Hinkley. Casting is by The TRC Company / Xavier Rubiano, CSA.
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Nolan White Talks The Outsiders — From Nashville to U of M to Ponyboy Here On The Roundtable!
Rising star Nolan White joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon to talk about his incredible journey to playing Ponyboy in the hit musical The Outsiders.
Ep207 - Victor Carrillo Tracey, Munkustrap in 2017 STAR Theatre Production & Swing in The Outsiders Broadway
"I tried to imbue as much of me as an older brother, as a leader among friends, in my role in the pack." This episode features Victor Carrillo Tracey who performed as Munkustrap in the 2017 STAR Theatre regional production of CATS and is currently performing as a swing in The Outsiders on Broadway.
107. Social Media, Sapphic Expression, & Storytelling with Alexi Melvin
How do you embrace your full identity and use social media as a tool for connection? In this episode, Jennifer talks to Alexi Melvin who opens up about her journey as a queer artist, from building an online presence in the queer space to advocating for authentic representation in theater and beyond.
#68 - Kevin Csolak - Tulsa’s a Triple Threat
Behind the Awards welcomes Kevin Csolak to chat about his scene stealing role as Tulsa in Gypsy. Kevin also shares his experience working with Stephen Spielberg in latest West Side Story film.
THE OUTSIDERS with Kevin Csolak
This week we wrap our three-episode series on recent entries into musical theatre history with one of today's biggest Broadway hits! THE OUTSIDERS became standard reading for young people in the United States following its novel debut in the 1960s, and now the story has become essential viewing for all musical theatre fans.
#7 - Jordan Chin: The Outsiders
Super Swings Podcast was recorded as an immersive audio experience by Vrialto Productions. Please listen with headphones to get the full immersive audio experience. Jordan Chin is a Queens-based actor, singer, and dancer who made his Broadway debut in "The Outsiders" musical.
Ep24 - Brent Comer - The Hometown Part
Brent Comer (The Outsiders) is from Frederick, Maryland - the same small town that Bobby grew up in 15 years earlier. Brent and Bobby explore what it means to come from the very same place, where they had the same teachers and performed on the same high school stage.
#247 Jordan Chin - Listen in as Coach Joe got to speak with Jordan Chin, a cast member of the Tony Award winning show for Best Musical, The Outsiders.
Listen in as Coach Joe got to speak with Jordan Chin, a cast member of the Tony Award winning show for Best Musical, The Outsiders. Jordan Chin (Swing, u/s Two-Bit) Broadway Debut! Theatre: ACL, In The Heights, Flashdance.
Ep342 - Alexi Melvin: Broadway Producing and Queer Social Media Influencing
Alexi Melvin is making significant strides in the Broadway community as a producer in shows like "Here Lies Love," "The Outsiders," and "The Notebook". She highlights the struggle of balancing commercial success with artistic bravery, advocating for more support for innovative and risk-taking productions.
#19 - Rick & Jeff Kuperman: Rumble in the Rain with The Kuperman Brothers
Jeff & Rick Kuperman give us a deep dive on the process of creating the choreography for The Outsiders. They discuss their unique collaborative relationship as brothers and how that helped form the framework for The Outsiders, a show about brothers.
S4 EP10 Stay Gold with Danya Taymor
Danya Taymor just directed her first big Broadway musical, The Outsiders, and got nominated for a Tony! She tells us all about the casting process, what draws her to a certain actor, and gives great advice on how to start your career and break into Broadway!