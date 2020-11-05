THE OSMONDS- A NEW MUSICAL Announces 2021-2022 UK Tour

The tour will kick off at New Wimbledon Theatre on August 26, 2021.

A new musical based on show business family, The Osmonds, is set to begin a 30- week tour, kicking off at New Wimbledon Theatre on August 26, 2021.

The Osmonds- A New Musical will feature a book by Shaun Kerrison and Julian Bigg, from a story by Jay Osmond. Kerrison will also direct the show, which will feature choreography by Bill Deamer.

Tickets, tour dates, and more information available at https://theosmondsmusical.co.uk/.

You loved them for a reason. Now, for the first time, you can see this sensational new musical and relive one of the world's biggest ever boybands. THE OSMONDS: A New Musical tells the true story of the five brothers from Utah who were pushed into the spotlight as children and went on to create smash hits decade after decade.

From their star residency on The Andy Williams Show, to the arrival of Donny and Marie, The Osmonds lived a remarkable life recording chart topping albums, selling out vast arena concerts and making record breaking TV shows - until one bad decision cost them everything.

Directed by Shaun Kerrison and choreographed by Olivier Award winning Bill Deamer, this brand new musical features a chart topping list of anthems including Love Me For A Reason, Crazy Horses, Let Me In, Puppy Love, One Bad Apple, Long Haired Lover From Liverpool, Paper Roses and many more.

