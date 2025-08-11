THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Light Trail Returning to the New York Botanical Garden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Botanical Garden will come alive again this Fall with the return of Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail from September 25 through November 30. Inspired by the timeless 1993 classic film Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this immersive nighttime experience transports visitors to the magical worlds of Halloween Town and Christmas Town with brand new scenes, music, and video projections. Take a look at photos from last year's Light Trail!

Texas Performing Arts will also bring Halloween fun to the trails of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center in Austin, Texas from September 25 through November 30.

A wonderland of moonlit magic awaits as Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail returns to the New York Botanical Garden. Attendees can join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero for a frightfully fun frolic through the world of the beloved film, now featuring even more of your favorite characters, scenes, and songs. Back by popular demand with new refreshment and merchandise BOOths, the must-see New York event is certain to become a favorite fall tradition for spirits of all ages. Don’t miss this 10-week return engagement, from September 25 through November 30 only!

“We’re coming back better than ever this year,” says Adventurelive Founder Jeffrey Seller. “We took everything we learned from our first year to make an even more exciting experience: A longer trail, more surprises, and better hospitality. You’re going to want to come early or stay late for hot cider, beer, and wine, or some of the delicious snacks we’re assembling.”

“Following the overwhelming success of the light trail in New York City we’re thrilled to bring this extraordinary experience to Austin, Texas,” said LETSGO Founder, Iñaki Fernández. “Now more people than ever will have the chance to step into the spellbinding world of Tim Burton.”

Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail is created by Adventurelive, the producing team behind Broadway’s Hamilton, and LETSGO, the Madrid-based creative team behind Tim Burton’s Labyrinth and Lights in Nature, and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical. Bringing the film’s distinctive characters to life, the outdoor adventure has been expanded to over 8,300 square feet of dazzling light installations forged by cutting-edge technology including interactive video projection, intelligent LED lighting, and 3D printed sculptures of the film’s iconic characters, including four brand new scenes. The experience ignites the senses and invites audiences deep into the world of Jack Skellington.

To supplement the fun, custom Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail merchandise designed by Creative Goods Design & Supply will be available for sale. The new merchandise collection, which encapsulates the spooky yet playful nature of the trail, features t-shirts, sweatshirts, water bottles, bags, and more.

Tickets for both Light Trail locations can be purchased here. Tickets for the New York City experience at the New York Botanical Garden are available to the public on August 19. Tickets for the Austin experience at The Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center can be purchased on August 15. Tickets start at $33 for children and $45 (timed entry) or $56 (flex entry) for adults. For first access to New York’s 24-hour fan pre-sale, sign up here.

Operating hours for Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail are from dusk to 10:00 PM on Wednesdays through Sundays beginning September 25 through November 30. The schedule can vary week by week.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus