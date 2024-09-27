Photos: Inside THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Light Trail at the New York Botanical Garden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get a first look inside the worldwide debut of Disney's Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Light Trail at The New York Botanical Garden.

Now open to the public, the trail is inspired by the timeless 1993 classic film Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, the light trail runs through November 30.

The experience was created by Adventurelive, the producing team behind Broadway’s Hamilton, and LETSGO.

Join Jack Skellington, Sally, and Zero on a walk of wonders, as your favorite characters, scenes, and songs from the immortal film come to life amongst the leaves of New York's most treasured garden.

You’ll marvel at this first-ever spectacle that illuminates the art of the classic film against a backdrop of botanical beauty—a must-see New York event for anyone who loves all things seasonal, festive and fun. The 9-week limited engagement begins today and runs through November 30 only!

At a preview event on September 25, the creators of the attraction, Adventurelive founder Jeffrey Seller and LETSGO founder Iñaki Fernández celebrated the opening and welcomed the Light Trail’s first guests with remarks.

Bringing the film’s distinctive characters to life, the outdoor adventure features over 8,300 square feet of dazzling light installations forged by cutting-edge technology including interactive video projection, intelligent LED lighting, and 3D printed sculptures of the film’s iconic characters. The experience ignites the senses and invites audiences deep into the imagination of the story’s visionary creator, Tim Burton.

See photos from inside the garden here:

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

Photo Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images