THE LION KING Tops Box Office For Second Weekend, Bringing in $22.3 Million Friday

According to Variety, Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King has reigned supreme at the box office for the second weekend, bringing in $22.3 million in Friday's domestic ticket sales.

The film is on track for a $76.6 million weekend, which follows its $192 million launch, the eighth biggest in NORTH AMERICA ever.

Other films breaking records this weekend included "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," which brought in $16.9 million on Friday, setting a new all-time OPENING DAY record for director Quentin Tarantino. The film is on track to become Tarantino's highest opening weekend ever.

The third and fourth spots at the box office Friday were Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Toy Story 4, respectively.

Disney's "The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother-and former heir to the throne-has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.





