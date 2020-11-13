THE LION KING, ALADDIN, and FROZEN Casts to Reunite on ABC's DISNEY HOLIDAY SINGALONG
The special airs on Monday November 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST).
ABC has announced the lineup for "The Disney Holiday Singalong," with Ryan Seacrest returning to host on Monday November 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST).
For the first time since Broadway's shutdown, Disney Theatrical Production's Broadway casts of "The Lion King" and "Aladdin," and North American Touring companies of "Frozen" return to The NEW AMSTERDAM Theatre to sing a special performance of "Let It Go." Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also features Tracee Beazer, Austin Colby, Lindiwe Dlamini, Olivia Donaldson, Bongi Duma, Nicholas Edwards, April Holloway, Ben Jeffrey, Nina LaFarga, Telly Leung, Isabelle McCalla, Paul HeeSang Miller, Kyle Mitchel, Nteliseng Nkhela, Amber Owens, Adam Perry, John Riddle, Ann Sanders, Dennis Stowe, L. Steven Taylor and Nicholas Ward.
Celebrity performances and appearances for the festive special include Andrea Bocelli, BTS, Michael Bublé, Ciara, Chloe x Halle, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Julianne Hough, Adam Lambert, Leslie Odom Jr., Katy Perry, P!NK and Kerry Washington. Additional appearances to be announced at a later date.
Disney Music Group's acclaimed seven-member a cappella group DCappella also joins in for some seasonal sounds as they will carol throughout the show encouraging viewers at home to sing along.
The jolly one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.
The lineup is as follows:
- Andrea Bocelli - "Silent Night"
- BTS - "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town"
- Michael Bublé - "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas"
- Ciara - "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree"
- Chloe x Halle - "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?"
- Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert - "Hey Santa" and "Jingle Bells"
- Julianne Hough - "Whistle While You Work" and "Let It Snow"
- Adam Lambert - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
- Leslie Odom Jr. - "What's This?"
- Katy Perry - "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and "Cozy Little Christmas"
- P!NK - "The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)"
- Kerry Washington - "Joy to the World"
The special also raises awareness about Disney's Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it's needed the most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.
