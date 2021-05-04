THE LIGHTNING THIEF's Kristin Stokes Joins Jalynn Steele for TheaterWorksUSA's Virtual Academy

TheaterWorksUSA will host Kristin Stokes and Jalynn Steele in the virtual academy. Stokes and Steele return to TheaterWorksUSA after originating the roles of Annabeth and Sally in The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Both artists launch their classes on May 8th, 2021.

Musical Theater Audition Success is designed for amateurs and professionals alike to demystify the audition process and sharpen audition technique.

Taught by Broadway's Kristin Stokes, each session will focus on crafting a clear, specific, and polished performance of an audition piece(s), and include discussion and tips to help students audition for the stage with confidence. The class will culminate in a mock-audition and Q & A with theater professionals..

The five-session course will meet virtually on Saturdays, 11:00 am-12:30 pm EST. Ages 12 - 18. Price: $125. Class begins Saturday, May 8th. Register here.

The Lightning Thief Experience is designed for mega fans of the musical who want to sing, dance, and act like the gods!

Led by Jalynn Steele, students will learn original choreography to "D.O.A." from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical in the "Dance It Out" class which also includes a physical warm-up and Q & A at the end of the session. In the "Strong Song" class, students will pre-select a song to sing from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Each student will present, receive song interpretation tools, and work one-on-one with Jalynn. In the "Act Like a Demigod" class, students will be assigned a scene to prepare from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Steele will partner students and coach them through the scenes and monologues, encouraging each actor to discover strong and unique character choices.

The three-session course will meet virtually on Saturdays, 2:00 pm-3:30 pm EST. Ages 9+. Classes begin Saturday, May 8th. Students can enroll for one or all three sessions for $45/class. Register here.

In her recent social media takeover, Kristin Stokes revealed that she's excited to share professional methods "in a room full of strangers." Stokes continues: "Even though we're in different places and looking at each other through screens, it has been a surprisingly wonderful way to connect with others and get creative in a time when we all so desperately need it. It still feels like being in a rehearsal room together; laughing, sharing, and stumbling upon inspiring moments- which, to me, is the best part of any creative project."

Steele shared an introductory video online, asking young people if they're ready to sing a "strong song" and voices her goals for the class include teaching official Lightning Thief choreography and working "one on one" with students on singing musical numbers from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Steele says:

"I'm so excited to teach this class because it's giving students a chance to express themselves creatively with material from a show that a lot of them really connect with."

TWUSAcademy is an educational space for children, young professionals, and families designed to accomplish many of the same things TheaterWorksUSA's live performances have done for more than half a century: build community, foster creativity, encourage literacy, and instill a love for theater arts. TWUSAcademy theater classes provide a holistic and memorable impact, as one parent shared, "Thank you again for the three Percy Jackson workshops! My son has gained so much from working with Jalynn."

To learn more, visit TWUSA Academy or contact academy@twusa.org with questions. To request a license for The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, visit Concord Theatricals.