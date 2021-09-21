THE LEHMAN TRILOGY on Broadway Announces Digital Lottery

Today, a digital lottery for The Lehman Trilogy, the five-time Olivier nominated epic play by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, was announced ahead of the production's first preview on Saturday, September 25. This strictly limited, 99-performance engagement, comes to Broadway after the smash-hit, sold-out runs at London's National Theatre and New York's Park Avenue Armory, as well as a by-popular-demand sold out engagement in London's West End. Directed by Academy Award and Tony Award winner Sam Mendes, and starring Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley, and Adrian Lester, in his Broadway debut, The Lehman Trilogy opens officially at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The Lehman Trilogy digital lottery, powered by Broadway Direct, offers $40 tickets beginning Saturday, September 25 through the following link:

https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/lehman-ny/.

The lottery will be available for all performances and winners will be notified within minutes of the drawing. Lottery opens the day before the performance at 10:00AM and closes at 4:00PM. Winners will have 60 minutes to pay for tickets online with a credit card. Tickets will be delivered via email the day of the performance. Seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability and may be partial view.

Weaving together nearly two centuries of family history, this epic theatrical event and New York Times Critics' pick charts the humble beginnings, outrageous successes, and devastating failure of the financial institution that would ultimately bring the global economy to its knees. The Lehman Trilogy, "a remarkable, spellbinding exercise in storytelling" (The Washington Post), is the quintessential story of western capitalism, rendered through the lens of a single immigrant family. Simon Russell Beale and Adam Godley reprise their critically acclaimed portrayals of the Lehman brothers, their sons, and grandsons, told in three parts presented as one evening in this "extraordinary theatrical experience" (The Daily Telegraph). And the company welcomes the heralded Adrian Lester for this special Broadway engagement in his Broadway debut.

The Lehman Trilogy was first commissioned by originating producer Neal Street Productions and developed and co-produced with the National Theatre at the Lyttelton Theatre in 2018, followed by an acclaimed SRO run at the Park Avenue Armory in the Spring of 2019, before returning to London for a 16 week sold-out run at the Piccadilly Theatre in the West End, May to August 2019.

Following a 14-week run on Broadway, The Lehman Trilogy will visit Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles (3 March - 10 April 2022) and American Conservatory Theater's Geary Theater in San Francisco (20 April - 22 May 2022), with casting to be announced.

The design team for The Lehman Trilogy includes two-time Tony Award nominee Es Devlin (Scenic Design), two-time Tony Award winner Katrina Lindsay (Costume Design), Luke Halls (Video Design), Jon Clark (Lighting Design), Tony Award nominee Nick Powell (Composer & Sound Design), Dominic Bilkey (Co-Sound Design), Candida Caldicot (Music Direction), and Polly Bennett (Movement). The Associate Director is Zoé Ford Burnett.

Recent hit Broadway productions from the National Theatre include Network (Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for Bryan Cranston), Angels in America (3 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critics Circle Award), and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (5 Tony Awards including Best Play; Drama Desk Award; Drama League Award; Outer Critic's Circle Award). Neal Street Productions' recent Broadway hits include The Ferryman (4 Tony Awards, including Best Play and Best Director of a Play).

The Lehman Trilogy and The Nederlander Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.