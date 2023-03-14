THE KITE RUNNER Will Launch a North American Tour in Spring 2024

The producers of The Kite Runner, a play with music based on Khaled Hosseini's international best-selling novel, are pleased to announce that a North American tour of the acclaimed Broadway and West End production will launch in Spring 2024. The tour will open at ASU Gammage in Tempe, AZ before moving on to nearly 20 cities, including Pittsburgh, PA and Schenectady, NY. Additional tour dates and full casting to be announced at a later date.

"It's not often that a play as powerful and uplifting as The Kite Runner comes along," said Tracey McFarland, Producer and President of Booking at Broadway & Beyond Theatricals. "We are delighted to take audiences across America on this emotional and hopeful journey."

The powerful stage production of The Kite Runner tells a haunting tale of friendship spanning cultures and continents, following one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption. Afghanistan is a divided country, and two childhood friends are about to be torn apart. It's a beautiful afternoon in Kabul and the skies are full of the excitement and joy of a kite flying tournament. But neither of the boys can foresee the incident which will change their lives forever. Told across two decades and two continents, The Kite Runner is an unforgettable journey of forgiveness, and shows us all that we can be good again.

Originally published in 2003, Hosseini's The Kite Runner became a bestseller across the globe and has since been published in 70 countries, selling 31.5 million copies in 60 languages. Now this powerful story has been adapted into a stunning stage production.

THE KITE RUNNER originally premiered at the San Jose Repertory Theater in 2009. In 2013, Nottingham Playhouse and Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse staged a new production in the UK. In 2017, The Kite Runner returned to the stage in London's West End for two critically-lauded, limited engagements at Wyndham's Theatre and the Playhouse Theatre. The much-anticipated Broadway production played a strictly limited run at the Hayes Theater in the summer of 2022.

THE KITE RUNNER is directed by Giles Croft and adapted by Matthew Spangler. The creative team includes Jonathan Girling (Composer and Musical Supervisor), Barney George (Scenic and Costume Design), Charles Balfour (Lighting Design), Drew Baumohl (Sound Design), William Simpson (Projection Design), Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director), Kitty Winter (Movement Director), and Damian Sandys (Associate Director). Humaira Ghilzai serves as Cultural Consultant.

Salar Nader, the renowned musician who dazzled audiences in the Broadway production, will reprise his role as tabla player for the tour.

THE KITE RUNNER is produced by Victoria Lang, Ryan Bogner and Tracey McFarland of Broadway & Beyond Theatricals, Jayne Baron Sherman, Hunter Arnold, and Kayla Greenspan in association with Martin Dodd for UK Productions Ltd., and Stuart Galbraith for Flying Entertainment Ltd/Kilimanjaro Group Ltd. Daryl Roth is the Executive Producer.

Tour Dates

Tempe, AZ - ASU Gammage - April 19-24, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center - May 7-12, 2024

More dates will be announced soon.