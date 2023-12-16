THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW And More Take Home 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards; See the Full Winner's List!

The 46th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Gala honors the more than 70 craft & program categories behind the many shows that grace the Daytime genre.

By: Dec. 16, 2023

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW And More Take Home 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards; See the Full Winner's List!

See the full list of winners for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, recognizing outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production.

The 46th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards Gala honors the more than 70 craft & program categories behind the many shows that grace the Daytime genre., presented to individuals and programs broadcast from 2:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year.

The 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is a presentation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

https://variety.com/2023/tv/news/daytime-emmys-2023-full-winners-list-1235841741/

DAYTIME EMMYS — DECEMBER 15

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

 

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
WINNER: Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital (ABC)
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital (ABC)
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital (ABC)

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

 

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)
Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)
Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
WINNER: Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)
Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital (ABC)

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

 

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
The Jennifer Hudson Show (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)
Today with Hoda and Jenna (NBC)

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

 

Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)
E! News (E! Entertainment)
WINNER: Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)
Extra (SYNDICATED)
Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

 

The Bay (Popstar! TV) 
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock) 
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of our Lives (NBC/Peacock) 
General Hospital (ABC)
WINNER: The Young and the Restless (CBS)

YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

 

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
WINNER: Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital (ABC)
Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

 

The Bay (Popstar! TV)
Beyond Salem: Chapter Two (Peacock)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of our Lives (NBC/Peacock) 
WINNER: General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

 

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem (Peacock)
Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
WINNER: Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)
Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

 

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri (SYNDICATED)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

 

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
WINNER: Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

 

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless (CBS)
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)
WINNER: Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

 

The Bay (Popstar! TV)
The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Days of Our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
WINNER: General Hospital (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)

DAYTIME CREATIVE ARTS & LIFESTYLE EMMYS — DECEMBER 16

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

 

Caught in Providence (SYNDICATED)
Hot Bench (SYNDICATED)
Judge Steve Harvey (ABC)
Judy Justice Freevee
WINNER: The People’s Court (SYNDICATED)

CULINARY SERIES

 

Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)
WINNER: José Andrés and Family in Spain (Discovery+)
Martha Cooks (Roku)
Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time (WGBH)
Selena + Chef (HBO Max)
  
 

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

 

Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)
Guy’s All-American Road Trip (Food Network)
The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)
Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
Reel Destinations Focus Features
WINNER: Wild Babies (Netflix)

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

 

Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry (MasterClass)
Fixer Upper: The Castle (Magnolia Network)
Idea House: Mountain Modern (Roku)
WINNER: Instant Dream Home (Netflix)
Martha Gardens (Roku)

 
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
 

WINNER: Eat This With Yara (AJ+)
For the Love of Kitchens (Magnolia Network)
George to the Rescue (NBC)
Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Netflix)
Mind Your Manners (Netflix)
The Established Home (Magnolia Network)
 
 

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

 

American Anthems (PBS)
Kings of Leon @ O2 (YouTube)
My Bluegrass Story (RFD-TV) 
WINNER: Variety Power of Women: Changemakers (Lifetime)
Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (PBS)
Working in the Theatre (AmericanTheatreWing.org)
 
 

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

 

Book of Queer (Discovery+)
The Earth Unlocked (The Weather Channel)
The Future Of (Netflix)
Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward (NBC)
Historian’s Take (PBS)
WINNER: Italy Made with Love (PBS)
Vikings: The Rise and Fall (National Geographic)

DAYTIME SPECIAL

 


96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day (NBC) 
All Boys Aren’t Blue (Amazon Prime Video)
Behind The Table: A View Reunion (Hulu)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day (ABC)
Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022 (SYNDICATED)
The House that Norm Built (PBS/Roku)
WINNER: Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism (YouTube Originals)

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

 

Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond (World Channel)
Dressed (Focus Features)
Finding Pause (Healthline)
Handmade (YouTube) 
WINNER: My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson (Conde Nast/Bon Appetit) 
Ready Jet Cook (Food Network)

CULINARY HOST

 

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown (Food Network)
Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)
Guy Fieri, Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)
Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks (Roku)
WINNER: Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture (TBS/TNT/TruTV)
Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)

DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

 

Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home (Netflix)
WINNER: Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure (The Weather Channel)
Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)  
Kevin O’Connor, This Old House (PBS/Roku)
Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens (Roku)

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM**

 

Book of Queer (Discovery+)
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
**Due to submission count, this category is a merged Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series and Writing Team for a Daytime Non-Fiction Special. All entries in both categories were judged by the same panel.
 
 

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

 

Ask This Old House (PBS/Roku) 
Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia (Magnolia Network)
WINNER: Home (Apple TV+)
Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
Wild Babies (Netflix)
 
 

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

 

American Anthems (PBS)
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
 
 

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

 

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)
WINNER: Home (Apple TV+)
Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
 
 

ORIGINAL SONG

 

“Darling Darling,” General Hospital (ABC)
“Everyone Dances,” The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)  
WINNER: “Life is Sweet,” American Anthems (PBS)
“Only There,” Joni Table Talk (Daystar)
“Pocket Change,” American Anthems (PBS) 

LIGHTING DIRECTION

 

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS) 
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
General Hospital (ABC)
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
The View (ABC)
 
 

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

 

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day (ABC)
The Jennifer Hudson Show (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
The Talk (CBS)
The View (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
 
 

CINEMATOGRAPHY

 

The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)
Home (Apple TV+)
WINNER: Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
Italy Made with Love (PBS)
Wild Babies (Netflix)
 
 

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

 

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia (Magnolia Network)
The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)
Home (Apple TV+)
WINNER: Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
Wild Babies (Netflix)


 
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

 

Articulate with Jim Cotter (PBS) 
Behind The Table: A View Reunion (Hulu)
WINNER: Book of Queer (Discovery+)
Emeril Cooks (Roku)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)


 
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING 

 

Days of our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)
The Jennifer Hudson Show (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)


 
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

 

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)
Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)
The Hidden Lives of Pets (Netflix)
Home (Apple TV+)
WINNER: Island of the Sea Wolves (Netflix)
Wild Babies (Netflix)
 
 

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

 

Book of Queer (Discovery+)
Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)
The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: Down to Earth with Zac Efron (Netflix)
Instant Dream Home (Netflix)
 
 

CASTING

 

Book of Queer (Discovery+)
Days of our Lives (NBC/Peacock)
WINNER: General Hospital (ABC)
Start Up (PBS)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
 
 

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

 


General Hospital (ABC)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
The Talk (CBS)
WINNER: The View (ABC)
The Young and the Restless (CBS)
 


COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

 


WINNER: The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
Book of Queer (Discovery+)
General Hospital (ABC)
Sherri (SYNDICATED)
The Jennifer Hudson Show (SYNDICATED)
 


HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

 

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)
The Jennifer Hudson Show (SYNDICATED)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Sherri (SYNDICATED)
Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

PROMOTIONAL ANNOUNCEMENT

Access Hollywood/”Tow Yard” (SYNDICATED)
WINNER: The Drew Barrymore Show/”Drew’s Got the Beat” (SYNDICATED)
The Jennifer Hudson Show/”EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic” (SYNDICATED)
Sherri/”Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.” (SYNDICATED)
Tamron Hall/”Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch & Angela Simmons”  (SYNDICATED)



