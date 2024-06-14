THE GREAT GATSBY to Launch 'Roaring 20s' Monthly Event Series with Cast Album Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Timed to the release The Great Gatsby’s Original Broadway Cast Album, the musical will launch a monthly event series celebrating the “Roaring 20s” with Gatsby-esque festivities from the 20th–29th of every month. Beginning next week, on June 20, audience members will have access delightful surprises, giveaways, and contests, inside and outside of the theater, culminating with the release of The Great Gatsby (Original Broadway Cast Recording) on June 28.



June 20 - June 29: Tipsy Scoop Ice Cream

Celebrate the first day of summer with a sweet treat! Head to Tipsy Scoop's Manhattan location from June 20 to June 29, where the first 200 Old Sports to show their tickets will receive a free Gatsby-themed scoop of ice cream. Don’t miss out on this delicious offer at 217 East 26th St.



June 20 - June 29: Polly’s NYC

Raise a glass to Gatsby at this speakeasy tucked away in midtown. Enjoy a 10% discount on Gatsby-themed cocktails from June 20 - June 29 at Polly’s NYC. Simply show your same-day ticket and say “Old Sport” at the door to partake in this exclusive offer at 204 W 55th St.



June 21 - June 30: Scribner Sweepstakes

Enter for a chance to win a special prize package from Scribner. You could win a copy of "The Great Gatsby” from Scribner, a merch pack, and tickets to The Great Gatsby on Broadway! Keep an eye on the website for details on how to enter and the Official Rules.



June 24: Lady Blue

Enjoy a complimentary cocktail on Gatsby! The first 20 people to show their ticket stubs will receive a free Gatsby-themed cocktail at Lady Blue in midtown 363 W 46th St, New York, NY.



June 26: Carlos Bakery

Indulge in a post-show treat with Carlos Bakery! After the show, green and gold cupcakes will be handed out at the theater to the first 200 people who step out! Only while supplies last!



June 27: Fan Listening Party Sweeps

Fans who tag @bwaygatsby in a video featuring the cast album tracks (singing, dancing, meme-ing, reacting—whatever floats your boat!) will be entered to win a ticket to an exclusive album listening party on June 27th in NYC! Just follow and tag @bwaygatsby and @sonybroadway in your reaction video on TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram. Entries are open now, winners will be chosen at random and notified directly.



June 28: Original Broadway Cast Recording release.

Now Available for Pre-Order on Amazon, with special preview tracks on all streaming platforms, the full cast album will be released by Sony Masterworks Broadway.

