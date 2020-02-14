THE GOES WRONG SHOW Renewed for Season Two

Deadline reports that BBC's series "The Goes Wrong Show" has been renewed for season two.

The series is based on "The Play that Goes Wrong," which is now playing at New World Stages.

The first season followed the Cornley Drama Society undertaking another overly ambitious endeavour, held back by prolific over-actor Robert Grove, the screen-hogging Sandra Wilkinson and the artistically mistrusted Dennis Tyde. The half-hour episodes are described as "theatrical catastrophe".

Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre star alongside Nancy Zamit, Charlie Russell, Bryony Corrigan, Greg Tannahill, Dave Hearn and Chris Leask.

Co-written by Mischief Theatrecompany members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayerand Henry Shields, The Play That Goes Wrong is a riotous comedy about the theatre. The play introduces The 'Cornley University Drama Society' who are attempting to put on a 1920s' murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong...does, as the accident-prone thespians battle on against all odds to get to their final curtain call.

Entertainment Weekly calls The Play That Goes Wrong "Hilarious! Non-stop pandemonium." The Huffington Post calls it "The funniest play Broadway has ever seen!" And the New York Post says it's "Broadway's funniest and longest-running play! Nothing is as fall down funny. GO."

The Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong opened at the Lyceum Theatre on April 2, 2017 and by its closing on January 6, 2019 played 27 previews and 745 performances, MAKING IT the 2nd longest running show in the history of the Lyceum Theatre. Not yet done with New York, The Play That Goes Wrong officially opened Off-Broadway on February 20, 2019 at New World Stages - Stage 4, where it continues delighting audiences. The Play That Goes Wrong received a Tony Award® for Best Set Design, Broadway.com's Audience Choice Award for Best Play, and the Theater Fans Choice Award for Best Play.

