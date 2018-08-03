THE FRIDAY SIX: Get to Know Your Favorite NYMF Stars- Michael Bello of BETWEEN THE SEA AND SKY

Click Here for More Articles on THE FRIDAY SIX

In this week's edition, we caught up with Michael Bello, who directed Between the Sea and Sky, running at NYMF through August 5.

What is the first Broadway show you ever saw?

I saw Beauty and the Beast in 1994 with the original cast. No one ever thought a little boy would sit still for an entire 2.5 hour musical but I sat transfixed through the entire show. The Disney musicals of the 1990s had such a huge influence on me and my love of musical theater.

What is your most unique pre-show ritual?

I have written thank you notes to the cast and creative teams of every show I've ever directed. On either opening or closing night I like to take the time to write personalized notes and reflect on each collaboration I've had throughout the process. What we do is so fleeting, and every show brings a New Group of people, so I write thank you notes as a way to cherish the time spent together and appreciate each person for the unique artistry they brought to the rehearsal process.

What is your most memorable "the show must go on" moment?

I directed a production of In The Heights a few years ago and the actress playing Daniela had to suddenly leave the show a week before opening. We were ultimately able to find an incredible actress to join our company who came in and, with the love and support of the entire company, elevated the production. The experience bonded the company together at a crucial point in the rehearsal process. There's something about Heights that lends itself to family building and this particular cast felt like a real family. I attribute much of that bond to this particular moment in our process.

Who is your Broadway crush?

My current Broadway crush would have to be Donna Summer and the three women who play her every night at the Lunt-Fontanne. As the Assistant Director on the show, I spent the past year engulfed in Donna's catalogue and learning about her life. She was a true icon who defined an entire genre of music. It has been such a blast working at "the disco!" Not to mention, the talent on stage nightly at the Lunt is truly awe inspiring.

Describe your NYMF show in 5 words?

Ocean. Family. Secrets. Whispers. Memories.

Where can people follow you online?

You can always find out more about me and my work at www.MichaelBello.com.







