THE DROWSY CHAPERONE JR. Is Now Available for Licensing Through MTI

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) has announced that The Drowsy Chaperone JR. is now available for licensing.

Based on the hit musical which won five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a masterful meta-musical, poking fun at all the tropes that characterize the musical theatre genre.

A man shares with the audience his favorite record - the 1928 musical The Drowsy Chaperone. As he plays the record, the show comes to life in his apartment. Mix in two lovebirds on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and a sleepy chaperone, and you have the ingredients for a show that will have everyone laughing.

The Drowsy Chaperone debuted in 1998 at The Rivoli in Toronto, Canada. The Broadway production opened in May of 2006 at the Marquis Theatre and closed on December 30, 2007, after 674 performances and 32 previews. Directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (Something Rotten!, Aladdin), the original Broadway cast included Bob Martin, Sutton Foster, Beth Leavel and Danny Burstein. Since the show became available for licensing by MTI over 12 years ago, The Drowsy Chaperone has been performed by thousands of theaters and schools around the world.

Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International stated, "We are thrilled that The Drowsy Chaperone is getting the Broadway Junior treatment. We know the exceptional work of book writers Bob Martin and Don McKellar and composers and lyricists Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison will resonate with young performers everywhere. Because of its many featured roles and all the signature Broadway Junior resources, The Drowsy Chaperone JR. will fit perfectly into any company's season or school's calendar."

Visit the MTI show page here for licensing and additional information. International / regional restrictions apply.

About Music Theatre International and Broadway Junior

Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952 by composer Frank Loesser and orchestrator Don Walker, MTI is a driving force in advancing musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.

Developed by renowned educators and designed to suit school assemblies as well as the energies and attention spans of younger performers, Broadway Junior® musicals are 30-and 60-minute shows perfect for teachers, directors and actors of all experience levels.

These author-approved versions of classic musicals, Disney favorites and modern works are custom-tailored to the needs of young people, schools and enrichment programs. The music is written in keys that are appropriate for developing voices and the ShowKit of materials that comes with every Broadway Junior license has rehearsal and performance tracks, a director's guide and much more