THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 Begins Production with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, & More

Production has officially begun on the long-awaited and highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which was officially announced last year. The movie marks the return of four original cast members: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci. New to the film is Kenneth Branagh, who will play the husband of Streep's Miranda Priestly.

The plot itself follows Priestley as she navigates her career amid the changing journalistic landscape and the decline of print media. Original director David Finkel, producer Wendy Finerman, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are all back for the new installment. The movie is aiming for a release date of May 1, 2026. Take a look at an announcement teaser for the movie, which features several iconic quotes from the first film.

The Devil Wears Prada 2. Now in production. 👠👠 pic.twitter.com/ecVle3oaB8 — 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) June 30, 2025

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, and featured Emily Blunt, Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, among others.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at London’s Dominion Theatre, featuring an original score by music icon and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell. Vanessa Williams is playing the role of Miranda Priestly.

