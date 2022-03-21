THE COLOR PURPLE Film Adds David Alan Grier, Louis Gossett, Jr., and More!

Click Here for More Articles on The Color Purple Movie

Additional casting has been announced for the upcoming new film adaptation of The Color Purple.

Essence reports that joining the cast are Louis Gossett, Jr. as "Ol' Mister", David Alan Grier as "Reverend Avery", Tamela J. Mann as "First Lady", Phylicia Pearl Mpasi as "Young Celie", Deon Cole as "Alfonso", and Stephen Hill as "Buster".

Read the original story on Essence.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks will lead the cast as Celie and Sofia, respectively. Taraji P. Henson will play Shug Avery, alongside Corey Hawkins as Harpo and H.E.R. as Squeak. Colman Domingo will take on the role of 'Mister', and Halle Bailey will play Celie's beloved sister, Nettie.

Blitz Bazawule will direct the movie with a script by Marcus Gardley. It will be released in 2023.

The story depicts the lives of African American families and relationships in early twentieth-century Georgia.

The musical, featuring jazz, ragtime, gospel, blues and African rhythms, has a book by Marsha Norman with music by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray. It first premiered on Broadway in 2005; a 2016 revival garnered Tony wins for leading actress Cynthia Erivo and for Best Revival of a Musical.

The Color Purple is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker. It was originally adapted into a non-musical film in 1985, starring Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and more.