THE COLLABORATION Extends for a Final Time Through Early February

The Collaboration features Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Manhattan Theatre Club has announced a final extension for the Broadway premiere of The Collaboration, by special arrangement with Eleanor Lloyd Productions, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal, and Denis O'Sullivan at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The production will now play two additional weeks through Sunday, February 5.

The Collaboration is written by Anthony McCarten and directed by Kwame Kwei-Armah, and features Paul Bettany, Jeremy Pope, Krysta Rodriguez and Erik Jensen.

Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany (The Avengers, "WandaVision," "A Very British Scandal") and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud, The Inspection) star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation.

In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten (four-time Oscar®-nominated writer of The Two Popes and Bohemian Rhapsody), directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).

The Collaboration's creative team includes Anna Fleischle (Set & Costume Design), Ben Stanton (Lighting Design), Emma Laxton (Sound Design), Duncan McLean (Projection Design), Karicean "Karen" Dick & Carol Robinson (Wig Design), Ayanna Witter-Johnson (Original Music), Deborah Hecht (Dialect & Vocal Coach), Caparelliotis Casting & Kelly Gillespie (N.Y. Casting), James Latus (Production Stage Manager).

The world premiere of The Collaboration was originally produced by the Young Vic Theatre London in January-March 2022 in partnership with Eleanor Lloyd, Anthology Theatre, Stanley Buchthal and Eilene Davidson in association with Denis O'Sullivan.

Manhattan Theatre Club is pleased to offer audiences and the general public free Beyond the Stage content, which is designed to enrich audiences' experience with The Collaboration and to allow those not able to see the production a way to connect with the show. Join us for Noche Caribeña, an affinity performance in partnership with Latinx Playwrights Circle, on Thursday, January 12 with a conversation moderated by playwright Darrel Alejandro Holnes immediately following. Information about these events, as well as a playlist inspired by the show and curated by The Collaboration's in-house DJ theoretic can be found on MTC's website at https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/who-we-are/about-mtc/bts-broadway/.




