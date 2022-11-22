THE COLLABORATION Cancels First Preview Due to Covid Cases in the Company
Paul Bettany and Jeremy Pope star in the American premiere of the London sensation, which opens on December 20 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.
Manhattan Theatre Club has cancelled the first preview of The Collaboration on Tuesday, November 29 due to COVID infections in the company.
Ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for exchanges or refunds.
Warhol. Basquiat. Electric, eccentric, polar opposites... together, for the first time in the most unlikely partnership the art world has ever seen. Paul Bettany (The Avengers, "WandaVision," "A Very British Scandal") and Jeremy Pope (Choir Boy, Ain't Too Proud, "Hollywood") star in the thrilling American premiere of the London sensation, which opens on December 20 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).
In the summer of 1984, longtime international superstar Andy Warhol and the art scene's newest wunderkind, Jean-Michel Basquiat, agree to work together on what may be the most talked about exhibition in the history of modern art. But can these two creative giants co-exist, or even thrive? The stage is their canvas in this sizzling tour-de-force by Anthony McCarten (four-time Oscar-nominated writer of The Two Popes and Bohemian Rhapsody), directed by the acclaimed Kwame Kwei-Armah (Artistic Director of London's Young Vic).
