THE BROADWAY PRINCESS PARTY is Headed to the West Coast and Feinstein's at the Nikko
The princesses are throwing a ball, and you're invited! Broadway's Cinderella, two- time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes, brings a couple of her radiant leading lady friends-Tony Award nominee Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast, Thoroughly Modern Millie) and Courtney Reed (Aladdin, In The Heights) along with music director Benjamin Rauhala-to Feinstein's at the Nikko on Friday, June 1 (8 p.m.) and Saturday, June 2 (8 p.m.) to create a dazzling evening of musical magic. InThe Broadway Princess Party, the all-star cast will sing the most beloved princess songs of stage and screen, reminiscing about their favorite fairytales and most cherished characters. Get your ball gown out of the closet and dust off that tiara for an enchanting evening of song and stories. Tickets for The Broadway Princess Party range in price from$48.75-$85 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.ticketfly.com.
Laura Osnes created the role of Julia Trojan in the new musical Bandstand, which just completed its Tony Award-winning run on Broadway. Her other Broadway credits include the title role in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Drama Desk Award; Tony, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League and Astaire Award nominations), Bonnie in Bonnie and Clyde(Tony Award nomination), Hope Harcourt in the Tony Award winning revival of Anything Goes (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Astaire Award nominations), Nellie Forbush in Lincoln Center Theater's production of South Pacific, and Sandy in the most recent revival of Grease. Other New York/regional credits include The Blueprint Specials, The Threepenny Opera (Drama Desk Award nomination) at the Atlantic Theater Company; City Center Encores! productions of The Band Wagon, Randy Newman's Faust, and Pipe Dream; The Sound of Music in concert at Carnegie Hall; Carousel opposite Steven Pasquale at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Broadway: Three Generations at the Kennedy Center. On television, she has been seen on the CBS series "Elementary", in the HBO pilot "The Miraculous Year", Sondheim: The Birthday Concert at Avery Fisher Hall, HBO's documentary Six By Sondheim, and the Kennedy Center Honors salutes to Barbara Cook (2011) and Dustin Hoffman (2012). Her many concerts and cabarets include performing with Michael Feinstein, the New York Philharmonic, The New York Pops, The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, The Boston Pops, The San Francisco Symphony, and The National Symphony Orchestra, as well as appearing in such venues as Carnegie Hall, The Café Carlyle, Feinstein's/54 Below, Lincoln Center, The Smith Center in Las Vegas, and MN Orchestra Hall. In addition to being heard on several cast recordings, Laura has two solo albums, Dream A Little Dream: Live at The Café Carlyle and If I Tell You: The Songs of Maury Yeston. @lauraosnes
Susan Egan has made powerful impressions in theatre, film, television and music. She headlined on Broadway as Thoroughly Modern Millie, won critical acclaim as "Sally Bowles" in Cabaret, starred in Triumph of Love and State Fair, and received Tony Award and Drama Desk nominations for "Best Actress" as the original "Belle" in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Regionally, Egan starred alongside Carol Burnett in Putting It Together and Tommy Tune in the national tour of Bye, Bye Birdie, and developed works at Yale Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, South Coast Repertory, and the Mark Taper Forum. Her film credits include 13 Going on 30, Gotta Kick It Up for the Disney Channel, and many award-winning indies seen at Seattle Film Festival, Sarasota Film Festival, Slamdance, the HBO Comedy Festival and beyond. Susan has voiced leading characters in the animated features "Hercules" (Meg), "Spirited Away" (Lin), "Porco Rosso" (Gina), "Lady and the Tramp II" (Angel), "Achmed Saves America" (Ginny), and is currently on Cartoon Network's "Steven Universe" (Rose Quartz). On television, she spent two seasons on the WB's "Nikki," and guest-starred on "HOUSE," "NUMB3RS," "NYPD Blue," "Arli$$," "Drew Carey," "Great Performances," and countless others. Susan has headlined with more than 50 symphony orchestras worldwide, including concerts at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and the Hollywood Bowl, and has over 40 recording credits including her solo CDs: "All That and More," "So Far," "Winter Tracks," "CoffeeHouse" (Best Vocalist 2004), "Susan Egan LIVE," "The Secret of Happiness," and 2015's "Softly." She is an accomplished master teacher in music performance, obsessive gardener, happy wife, and leader to her daughters' two Girl Scout troops. www.SusanEgan.net, @IAmSusanEgan,facebook.com/OfficialSusanEgan.
Courtney Reed can currently be seen playing Princess Jasmine in Disney's latest broadway hit Aladdin, directed by Casey Nicholaw. She also had the honor of being a part of the closing cast of the Tony Award Winning Musical In The Heights, in which she played Carla, u/s Nina & Vanessa. She made her broadway debut in Mamma Mia! Favorite Regional: 'Andrea' in Once on This Island at Papermill Playhouse directed by Thomas Kail. Television: "The Affair," "Law & Order: SVU," "White Collar," "NYC 22," and "CSI: NY." Proud graduate of the Theatre Conservatory of CCPA at Roosevelt University. She debuted her first solo concert Confessions of a Broadway Princess this past summer at Feinstein's/54 Below. Twitter/Instagram/Snapchat: @RhodesReed
Benjamin Rauhala worked on the music team for both Bartlett Sher's Broadway revival ofFiddler on the Roof and the Broadway production of Duncan Sheik's American Psychoduring the 2016 season. His Off-Broadway credits include David Byrne's Joan of Arc: Into The Fire at The Public Theater and the current revival of The Marvelous Wonderettes at Theater Row. He is best known for his work touring the country as the music director for Jeremy Jordan, the Tony-nominated star of Broadway's Newsies and The CW's "Supergirl." He also tours with "Nashville" star Kyle Dean Massey, Trial and Error star Krysta Rodriguez, and with Next to Normal Tony-nominee Jennifer Damiano. He previously served as music director for Hit List, the meta-musical from the NBC television show "SMASH" and is an Original Programming Producer at Feinstein's/54 Below, where he has created dozens of sold-out concerts, include 'The Broadway Princess Party" series with Tony-nominee Laura Osnes, and the 'Broadway Loves' Series, that has famously honored Britney Spears, Celine Dion and many more beloved pop icons. @brauhala
Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko presents a wide range of entertainers from stage and screen all within an intimate 140-seat cabaret setting. There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Cheese and dessert platters will also be available in the showroom.
Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Restaurant Anzu, Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor, serves sustainable California cuisine enhanced with Asian flavors. Restaurant Anzu will also offer Feinstein's at the Nikko guests a special three-course prix-fixe dinner ($45 per person) prior to all performances. Reservations can be made by calling(415) 394-1100.
For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com.