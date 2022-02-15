THE BLUES BROTHERS Headline St. George Theatre Benefit Concert, May 7!

On Saturday, May 7, 2022 the St. George Theatre will host a special benefit concert with The Blues Brothers starring Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi, celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Blues Brothers AND the 92nd anniversary of the St. George Theatre!

For one night only, original Saturday Night Live cast member Dan Aykroyd is back as Elwood Blues, joined by Jim Belushi as Zee Blues, in their only New York City appearance of 2022. Together, Elwood and Zee bring the magic of the legendary Blues Brothers to life in an electrifying live show backed by The Sacred Hearts. It will be an evening of singing and dancing to hits from the official Blues Brothers canon like "Soul Man" and "Sweet Home Chicago" plus classic tunes from the vast catalog of great American roots music.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome the iconic Blues Brothers to the St. George Theatre as we celebrate the great strides we have made over the last two years", says Doreen Cugno, President & CEO and co-founder of the non-profit theatre. "This event is such an important fundraiser for us as we continue to fulfill our mission of both restoring the historic theatre and offering the Staten Island community a wide variety of programming, and all of this would not be possible if not for our generous supporters".

Prior to the concert, the St. George Theatre will bestow its very own "Georgie Award" to Kevin and Tim Mannix - owners of Mannix Family Markets which operate the island's three ShopRite locations - for outstanding community service and continued support of the St. George Theatre.

"The Mannix family have been generous supporters of the St. George Theatre for well over a decade, and we couldn't think of anyone more deserving of this honor," says Luanne Sorrentino, Co-Founder of St. George Theatre Restoration, Inc. "We look forward to celebrating the Mannix family and the St. George Theatre in grand style with The Blues Brothers on May 7th!"

The 92nd Anniversary Benefit Concert builds upon the legacy of the theatre's annual Red Carpet Gala, which has been the principal annual fundraiser for St. George Theatre Restoration Inc. since it was founded in 2004. Past gala performers have included Tony Bennett, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight, Jay Leno, Pink Martini, Galt MacDermot, Neil Sedaka, KC & The Sunshine Band, Martin Short, Huey Lewis & The News, The O'Jays, and Michael McDonald.

Tickets for the concert range from $79-$179 and go on sale this Friday 2/18 at 12PM, with a St. George Theatre member presale beginning Wednesday 12/16 at 12PM via Ticketmaster or the theatre box office.

Sponsorships and Sponsor Tickets start at $500 and include prime seating for the concert, inclusion in print program, electronic journal ad, and after-party with open bar, food, and live music by John Castellano and Good N' Plenty. For more information or to become a sponsor, contact Vincent Innocente, Director of Marketing and Audience Services at 929-378-4505 or vinnocente@sgtr.org, or click here: https://stgeorgetheatre.com/bluesbrothers.