Broadway in Bryant Park Begins Today with CHICAGO, SPONGEBOB, STOMP, AND WAITRESS

Broadway in Bryant Park returns this afternoon to bring the best of Broadway together for free performances for six consecutive weeks from Thursday, July 12 to Thursday, August 16.

New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage. Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM's on-air personalities, this year's annual presentation of open-air lunch hour performances featuring the best Broadway and Off-Broadway shows will be presented by your local Toyota Dealers, VISIT PHILADELPHIA and FUJIFILM Instax.

106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park invites participants to soak up the summer sun while enjoying musical numbers from hit shows including "The Band's Visit," winner of the 2018 Tony Awards' best musical and best performances by an actor and actress in a lead role in a musical, "Once on this Island," winner of the 2018 Tony Awards' best revival of a musical and "SpongeBob SquarePants," winner of the 2018 Tony Awards' best scenic design of a musical, as well as "Waitress" starring Katharine McPhee, "Beautiful" starring Melissa Benoist, "Come From Away," "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," "Chicago," "Kinky Boots," "School of Rock," "FRIENDS! The Musical Parody," and many more. New this year, Disney on Broadway will take over Broadway in Bryant Park on August 2nd with performances from the hit shows "Aladdin," "Frozen," and "The Lion King."

"We are so excited to be hosting the annual 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park for the 18th year," said Chris Conley, Program Director of 106.7 LITE FM. "We have an incredible list of shows, including the winner of the 2018 Tony Awards' best musical, 'The Band's Visit,' among so many other new shows coupled with popular classics. We look forward to welcoming theater fans once again to this special summer series."

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

The current 106.7 LITE FM's Broadway in Bryant Park schedule** is as follows:

July 12

106.7 LITE FM Host: Helen Little

Co-Host(s): Catherine Russell and the cast of "Perfect Crime"

"Chicago"

"SpongeBob SquarePants"

"Stomp"

"Waitress"

July 19

106.7 LITE FM Host: Rich Kaminski

Co-Host: Renée Taylor from "My Life on a Diet"

Pre-Show: Brooke Shapiro

"Anastasia"

"Beautiful"

"Desperate Measures"

"On A Clear Day You Can See Forever"

July 26

106.7 LITE FM Host: Bob Bronson and Christine Nagy

Co-Host(s): Cast of "The Play That Goes Wrong"

Pre-Show: "Mary Poppins Returns"

"Come From Away"

"Kinky Boots"

"The Band's Visit"

"FRIENDS! The Musical Parody"

August 2

106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah

"Aladdin"

"Frozen"

"The Lion King"

August 9

106.7 LITE FM Host: Victor Sosa

Co-Host(s): Cast of "The Play That Goes Wrong"

Pre-Show: "VITALY: An Evening of Wonders"

"Avenue Q"

"Jersey Boys"

"Smokey Joe's Café"

"Summer: The Donna Summer Musical"

August 16

106.7 LITE FM Host: Delilah

Pre-Show: Jordin Smith + Brooke Shapiro

"Once On This Island"

"School Of Rock"

"Wicked"

For details, schedule updates and a chance to win free Broadway tickets, fans can listen to 106.7 LITE FM via the station's website, www.litefm.com, as well as on iHeartRadio. 106.7 LITE FM is a leading media outlet in the New York market. The station's programming and content are available across multiple platforms, including its broadcast stations; online via its branded digital sites; mobile; and social, with nationwide listening through iHeartRadio, the all-in-one streaming music and live radio service.

**Schedule subject to change at discretion of 106.7 LITE FM or pending weather conditions.

In the event of mandatory performance cancellation, all efforts will be made to reassign previously scheduled shows into a remaining performance date. Visit www.litefm.com or tune into 106.7 LITE FM for 'Up-to-the-Minute' schedule changes and/or performance cancellations.

