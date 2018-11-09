THE BAND'S VISIT Celebrates One Year on Broadway Tonight!

No more waiting, the 2018 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical, THE BAND'S VISIT, officially celebrates one year on Broadway tonight!

On November 9, 2017, THE BAND'S VISIT opened on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) to unanimous rave reviews. On June 10, 2018, THE BAND'S VISIT became the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical of 2018; only The Producers (12) and Hamilton (11) have won more Tony Awards in Broadway history. The Band's Visit and has also won "Best Musical" awards from the Drama League, New York Drama Critics' Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies.

THE BAND'S VISIT features music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony Award, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle awards winner Itamar Moses. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel & Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The Broadway company of THE BAND'S VISIT includes Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk, Sasson Gabay, Tony Award winner Ari'el Stachel, Brandon Uranowitz, Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Andrew Polk, Samir Shukry, Bill Army, Joseph Kamal, Rachel Prather, Jonathan Raviv, Sharone Sayegh, Kristen Sieh, Layan Elwazani, Joe Joseph, Pomme Koch, Ahmad Maksoud, Jodi McFadden, and James Rana. Musicians include Alexandra Eckhardt, Ossama Farouk, Philip Mayer, Sam Sadigursky, Jeff Theiss, Harvey Valdes and Garo Yellin.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. THE BAND'S VISIT celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

The creative team includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor, Music Director & Additional Arrangements) and Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator).

THE BAND'S VISIT recouped its $8.75 million capitalization on Broadway in September 2018 and shattered the all-time box office record at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre twice in its first year on Broadway with a weekly gross of $1,564,647.

Tickets for THE BAND'S VISIT on Broadway are now on sale through Sunday, June 30, 2019.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

