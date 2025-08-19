THE ANABAPTIST GAME Will Play The Tank Theater August 25–31

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Anabaptist Game, a new play by Louisa Nickel, will run August 25–31 at The Tank Theater (312 W. 36th St., New York, NY). Tickets are $20 and available at thetanknyc.org.

In the dead of night, Madge’s summer camp counselors chant “The Catholics are coming!” and The Anabaptist Game begins. Fleeing make-believe persecution, Madge journeys across the Kansas prairie, guided by memories and ancestral encounters that raise questions of liberation, forgiveness, and identity. Fueled by song, dance, and playful storytelling, the piece reimagines how the past shapes our ability to move forward.

Performances will take place Monday, August 25 at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 26 at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 28 at 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 29 at 9:30 p.m., Saturday, August 30 at 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, August 31 at 3:00 p.m.

The play began with a living-room read-through in February 2023 under the title The Anabaptist Play. Excerpts were featured later that year in The Maker’s Ensemble’s Intimate Artist Nights series, followed by a staged reading at The Kraine Theater. After two years of development, the project now arrives as a fully realized production at The Tank.

The cast includes Jami Declerck as Madge, James Busam* as Frank, Emma Vance* as Margery, Jennifer Molson as Mom/Voda, Brody Rogers as Dad/Mutta, Shilpa Raju as Hanabeth, and Kamau Mosakhere as Joe.

The creative team is led by playwright and producer Louisa Nickel, with direction by Steven San Luis. Nell Quinn-Gibney serves as assistant director and dramaturg, while Nina Slowinski and Amoeba Productions join as associate producers. Morgan Haney provides set design, Mel Hardy designs lighting, Lalia ali-Daiz designs costumes, and James Busam handles composition and sound design. Caitlin McLeod designs props, and Isabella Gaya serves as marketing director. (*Members of Actors’ Equity Association)

Louisa Nickel (she/they) is a Kansas-born playwright and producer committed to creating theater that gives tangible agency to both audience and performer. Their previous works include A Collection of Small Things at the New York Theatre Festival, The Anabaptist Play at Frigid NYC, Falling Out with Theatre Write Now, and MISTER MUGGS at Road Theatre Company. Nickel is the Artistic Director of Amoeba Productions and has collaborated with Bond Street Theatre, Epic Players, and The Theatre Center in New York.

The Tank is a nonprofit arts presenter and producer in Manhattan, dedicated to removing economic barriers for emerging artists. By keeping ticket prices affordable and offering support to early-career creators, The Tank fosters innovation and accessibility across artistic disciplines.