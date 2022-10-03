TENET Vocal Artists Presents SOUND THE TRUMPET On Saturday, November 19

Acclaimed early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists, led by Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, presents Sound the Trumpet on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:00pm at St. Luke in the Fields (487 Hudson Street).

Sound the Trumpet celebrates the music of Henry Purcell and his contemporaries with selections from King Arthur, The Fairy Queen, Orpheus Brittanicus, and Welcome, vicegerent of the mighty King, Z. 340. These works pair alongside selected pieces for trumpet written by Philipp Jacob Rittler and Roman Weichlein featuring baroque trumpet soloist Kris Kwapis.

Vocalists include soprano and Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf, soprano Molly Quinn, countertenor Christopher Lowrey, tenor Corey Shotwell, and baritone Jonathon Adams. Instrumentalists include violinists Aniela Eddy and Chiara Stauffer, cellist Matt Zucker, Adam Cockerham and Hank Heijink on theorbo, special guest artist and trumpeter Kris Kwapis and trumpeter Thomas Muehlenbeck-Pfotenhauer, and guest Music Director Jeffrey Grossman on harpsichord. The performance will be filmed and available to view as a virtual concert from November 23, 2022 to February 23, 2023.

Artistic Director Jolle Greenleaf shares, "Henry Purcell's music is always a pleasure to hear and to perform. Over the past 13 years, TENET has created many programs featuring his music around St. Cecilia's Day, and this year we are branching out by featuring works from Purcell's song collection Orpheus Brittanicus, his operas, and glorious works for baroque trumpets starring Kris Kwapis, a fantastic player who performs all over the US. Sound the Trumpet beautifully combines many of TENET's goals of creating intimate musical offerings, featuring incredible vocal and instrumental soloists, and bringing high quality early music to New York area audiences in an intimate venue."

TENET's 2022-23 season additionally includes: Polifonía de las Américas on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 7:00pm at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church; Orlando de Lassus' Lagrime di San Pietro on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Jean Baptiste Church; Bach's Magnificat and Easter Oratorio on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 7:30pm at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer; and Rejoice, Rejoice! on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:00pm at St. Ignatius of Antioch.

Concert Information

Sound the Trumpet

Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 7:00pm

St. Luke in the Fields | 487 Hudson Street | NY, NY 10014

Tickets: Starting at $12.05

Link: https://tenet.nyc/trumpet

Program:

PURCELL:

Selections from

King Arthur

The Fairy Queen

Orpheus Brittanicus

Welcome, vicegerent of the mighty King, Z. 340

RITTLER: Ciaconna in C

WEICHLEIN: Encaenia musices, Opus 1, Sonata No. 1

Artists:

Jolle Greenleaf, soprano

Molly Quinn, soprano

Christopher Lowrey, countertenor

Corey Shotwell, tenor

Jonathon Adams, baritone

Aniela Eddy, violin

Chiara Stauffer, violin

Matt Zucker, cello

Adam Cockerham, theorbo

Hank Heijink, theorbo

Kris Kwapis, trumpet

Thomas Muehlenbeck-Pfotenhauer, trumpet

Jeffrey Grossman, organ/harpsichord

Concert runtime is approximately 75 minutes and does not include an intermission.

Virtual concert available to view from November 23, 2022 to February 23, 2023.

Covid-19 Policy: TENET requires audience members to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination with current boosters. Ticket purchases indicate acceptance of these terms. View TENET's full Covid-19 policy here.

Preeminent New York City-based early music ensemble TENET Vocal Artists has won acclaim for innovative programming, virtuosic singing and command of repertoire that spans the Middle Ages to the present day. Under artistic director and soprano Jolle Greenleaf, TENET's highlights from recent seasons include performances of J.S. Bach's St. Matthew Passion, St. John Passion, Christmas Oratorio and motets, Handel's Messiah, a tour of the UK to honor Thomas Tomkins, original theatrical performances of music by, for, and about 17th century Italian women as well as Charpentier's Les plaisirs de Versailles, and programs exploring medieval repertoire. TENET's highly praised Green Mountain Project offered performances of Claudio Monteverdi's Vespers of 1610 and other Vespers for a decade, culminating in a finale performance in Venice, Italy in January 2020. TENET Vocal Artists performs at Carnegie Hall, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Caramoor, Columbia University, Yale University, and numerous other venues in and around New York City. Further afield, TENET Vocal Artists has performed at the Festival Casals de Puerto Rico, Berkshire Bach Festival, Cambridge Early Music Festival, Connecticut Early Music Festival, Costa Rica International Music Festival, Montreal Baroque Festival, and many other festivals and prominent locations throughout the United States, Latin America and Europe. Learn more at www.tenet.nyc.

Kris Kwapis regularly collaborates as soloist and principal trumpet with period-instrument ensembles across North America, including Portland Baroque Orchestra, Early Music Vancouver, Toronto Bach Festival, and Staunton Music Festival. Since 2010, Kris enjoys sharing her passion of exploring historical performance with the next generation of performers and teachers as a faculty member at Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music Historical Performance Institute in addition to teaching at her home in Seattle and online. When not playing, writing, speaking or thinking about music, she is active as a visual artist in the encaustic medium, an avid cook, home remodeler, aspiring gardener, and co-parent of two adorable cats with her equally adorable partner, Mark.