TBT: FIRST DATE Makes Its First Impression On Broadway!

This is definitely something that will last: on this day six years ago, the original musical First Date officially opened on Broadway! To celebrate, we're looking back at the show's opening night with Zachary Levi, Krysta Rodriguez, and more. Get a peek at the show's first impression by checking out the video below!

First Date began previews at Broadway's Longacre Theatre on July 9, 2013 and officially opened on August 8, 2013. The production played its final performance on January 5, 2014 after 34 previews and 174 regular performances. First Date had a book by Austin Winsberg, music and lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner, direction by Bill Berry, musical staging by Josh Rhodes, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, and musical supervision, vocal and incidental arrangements by Dominick Amendum.

The production starred Zachary Levi and Krysta Rodriguez with Sara Chase, Kristoffer Cusick, Blake Hammond, Kate Loprest and Bryce Ryness, Eric Ankrim, Kevin Kern, Vicki Noon and Sydney Shepherd. The show's cast album debuted at number 1 on the iTunes Soundtrack chart and was the highest ranking new cast album on the Billboard charts at its debut.

When tightly wound Aaron (Levi) is set up with serial-dater Casey (Rodriguez) a quick drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious, high-stakes dinner. As the date unfolds in real time, the couple quickly finds they are not alone on this date as Casey and Aaron's inner critics take on a life of their own when other restaurant patrons and the wait staff get into the act. Dinner is served with sides of Google background checks, fake emergency phone calls, supportive best friends, manipulative exes and protective parents, who sing and dance them through ice-breakers, appetizers and potential conversational land mines. First Date is the hysterical and hopeful musical about the chances we take to find love.





