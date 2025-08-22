TANGLED Comes to BAAD in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Amy Larimer and Andrey Ramírez are Tangled! Two improvisers, who are also tango aficionados, explore the places where improvised tango dance intersects with theatrical improvisation. The absurd,the awkward, and the elegant intermingle as relationships emerge and dissolve within a web of movement.

A wordless performance, Tangled is a celebration of human connection, a testament to how improvisation and tango can paint vibrant stories directly into the soul of the viewer. Supported by live illustration and video by Grace LaPrade, Amy Larimer and Andrey Ramírez construct spontaneous stories through dance and physical connection, transcending the barriers of spoken language. The performance is on Saturday, September 13th.

Grace LaPrade is a children's book illustrator and animator from snowy Buffalo, New York. She is represented by Stephanie Fretwell-Hill at Red Fox Literary.

Amy Larimer is a dancer, writer, choreographer, teacher and improviser. She is the director of the Dance Program at Lehman College and the founder of The Raving Jaynes: Improvised DanceTheater.

Andrey Ramírez is a Costa Rican actor, director, announcer, and tango dancer with extensive national and international experience. He and his group, Impromptu Teatro, are among the pioneers of improvisational theater in Costa Rica.