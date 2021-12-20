TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUND Continue at Green Space in January 2022

Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this January. Take Root will present an evening of work by sarAika / Ranardo-Domeico Grays on January 21st and 22nd, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists on January 23rd.

Green Space has proven to provide an inspiring and welcoming environment where choreographers can explore, experiment, and deepen their creative process.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 13th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 16 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

