Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023

After a truncated run as a result of several COVID-19 cases in the company, Suzan-Lori Parks' theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR will be returning for an engagement in The Public Theater's Joe's Pub in April 2023. Run dates will be announced in the next few weeks.

Suzan-Lori Parks will return as "The Writer" and Niegel Smith will direct the remounted presentation. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

On March 13, 2020, as theaters shut their doors and so many of us went into lockdown, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and The Public's Writer-in-Residence Suzan-Lori Parks picked up her pen and her guitar and set out to write a play every day. What emerged is a breathtaking anthology of plays and songs that chronicle our collective experience and the hope and perseverance that occurred throughout that troubling year. Performed in the intimate music venue, Joe's Pub, PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR is a theatrical concert featuring the music and plays of Suzan-Lori Parks, and is both a personal story of one family's daily lives, as well as a sweeping account of all we faced as a city, a nation, and a global community. Niegel Smith directs this life-affirming new work that beams with humor and humanity, bears witness to what we've experienced, and offers inspiration as we shape our future.