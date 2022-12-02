Suzan-Lori Parks' PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR to Return to The Public in April 2023
Suzan-Lori Parks will return as “The Writer” and Niegel Smith will direct the remounted presentation.
After a truncated run as a result of several COVID-19 cases in the company, Suzan-Lori Parks' theatrical concert PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR will be returning for an engagement in The Public Theater's Joe's Pub in April 2023. Run dates will be announced in the next few weeks.
Suzan-Lori Parks will return as "The Writer" and Niegel Smith will direct the remounted presentation. Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.
On March 13, 2020, as theaters shut their doors and so many of us went into lockdown, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and The Public's Writer-in-Residence Suzan-Lori Parks picked up her pen and her guitar and set out to write a play every day. What emerged is a breathtaking anthology of plays and songs that chronicle our collective experience and the hope and perseverance that occurred throughout that troubling year. Performed in the intimate music venue, Joe's Pub, PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR is a theatrical concert featuring the music and plays of Suzan-Lori Parks, and is both a personal story of one family's daily lives, as well as a sweeping account of all we faced as a city, a nation, and a global community. Niegel Smith directs this life-affirming new work that beams with humor and humanity, bears witness to what we've experienced, and offers inspiration as we shape our future.
More Hot Stories For You
December 2, 2022
See photos from backstage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre as the Broadway cast of & Juliet meets with Disney star and Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel!
Video: Watch a Clip of Kelli O'Hara in THE HOURS at The Metropolitan Opera
December 1, 2022
Watch a clip of Kelli O'Hara performing 'Heaven? Somebody else’s heaven?' in The Metropolitan Opera's world-premiere staging of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts's The Hours.
Actors' Equity Association and The Broadway League Reach Tentative Agreement on New Production Contract
December 1, 2022
Actors’ Equity Association and The Broadway League have reached a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement for the Production Contract that governs Broadway shows and sit-down productions across the country.
Photos: Eric Stonestreet Visits ALMOST FAMOUS on Broadway
December 1, 2022
See photos of Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”) visiting Almost Famous on Broadway!
Meet the Company of MR. SATURDAY NIGHT- Now Streaming on BroadwayHD
December 1, 2022
Mr. Saturday Night is now available to stream on BroadwayHD! Get to know the cast with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag.